London Street Kitchen Leeds: City centre food truck announces opening date for restaurant in Hyde Park
A popular street food truck has announced its opening date for its first permanent restaurant in Leeds.
London Street Kitchen, a five-star rated street food truck located in Land's Lane, has announced the opening of its first permanent restaurant to the public on January 20.
The Hyde Park restaurant was due to open in the second week of November to expand its street food offering across Leeds.
With renovations complete of the former site, a Cha Cha Chai store, in Brudenell Road, its owner Venkat Katragadda is excited to welcome people into the new venue.
At present, the truck serves gyros, burgers, burritos and loaded fries. The restaurant will expand on this menu and serve other dishes too, including dosa, biryani and chana puri in a few months time.
The restaurant will allow the restaurant to offer a delivery service across the city for the first time.
Find out more information about London Street Kitchen via its website.