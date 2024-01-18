Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

London Street Kitchen Leeds: City centre food truck announces opening date for restaurant in Hyde Park

A popular street food truck has announced its opening date for its first permanent restaurant in Leeds.

Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey
Published 18th Jan 2024, 11:30 GMT
Updated 18th Jan 2024, 14:59 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

London Street Kitchen, a five-star rated street food truck located in Land's Lane, has announced the opening of its first permanent restaurant to the public on January 20.

The Hyde Park restaurant was due to open in the second week of November to expand its street food offering across Leeds.

London Street Kitchen is opening its first permanent restaurant in Leeds later this month. London Street Kitchen is opening its first permanent restaurant in Leeds later this month.
London Street Kitchen is opening its first permanent restaurant in Leeds later this month.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

With renovations complete of the former site, a Cha Cha Chai store, in Brudenell Road, its owner Venkat Katragadda is excited to welcome people into the new venue.

At present, the truck serves gyros, burgers, burritos and loaded fries. The restaurant will expand on this menu and serve other dishes too, including dosa, biryani and chana puri in a few months time.

The restaurant will allow the restaurant to offer a delivery service across the city for the first time.

Find out more information about London Street Kitchen via its website.

Related topics:Food and DrinkRestaurantHyde Park