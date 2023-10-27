A top-rated food truck in Leeds city centre is set to open its first permanent restaurant.

London Street Kitchen in Land’s Lane boasts a five-star rating on Google reviews, with customers praising the gyros, burgers, burritos and loaded fries. Owner Venkat Katragadda took over the business about a year ago, and has been blown away by the response.

The business is now expanding, with the first London Street Kitchen restaurant set to open in Hyde Park. Venkat took over the site in Brudenell Road from Cha Cha Chai, and the renovations are nearing completion.

He hopes the restaurant will open in the second week of November, and it will mean he can launch a delivery service across Leeds.

London Street Kitchen will open its first restaurant in Brudenell Road, Hyde Park, next month (Photo by London Street Kitchen)

Venkat told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “We’ve been open one year and it’s been so successful, it’s just exploded. We didn’t expect it, the response has been so good. We wanted to boost the business by opening our first restaurant.

“So many people have been asking if we do delivery, which isn’t possible from the food truck. This is a way to deliver for the same customers as well as expanding to Hyde Park students.”