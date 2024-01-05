Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Zoom by Ocado, an automated warehouse operated by robots, announced its closure last month (December).

The base, located in Hunslet, launched in November 2022 and was the first outside of the capital. It was designed to deliver 10,000 products from Ocado and its partner Marks & Spencer to Leeds postcodes within the hour or later the same day.

Around 130 jobs were created in the area, from warehouse staff to delivery drivers, following its launch.

In a statement released to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Ocado said: “Following a consultation, we have taken the decision to close the Zoom site in Leeds.

“Zoom is based on serving high volumes in the local catchment area around each warehouse and this location wasn't quite right for this model. Customers in this area can still be served by Ocado.com.”

Frequent Zoom users expressed sadness learning that the service would be discontinued on community Facebook group LeedsPlace.

One member said: “It’s a shame. I used it all the time it saved leaving the house.”

Another member said: “I received an email, was a fantastic service, a lifesaver when I was ill for a few weeks.”

One member added: “Yes I’ve used it since it started in Leeds, was really useful service for myself as don’t always want to spend a minimum of £40 or more with some supermarket deliveries, will be considering perhaps Just Eat to get some items when needed.”