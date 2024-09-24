Leeds' Trinity Kitchen reveals new autumn street food line-up including Spuds'n'Bros and Little Red Food Truck
Trinity Kitchen has revealed who is taking over the converted VW camper can, Citroen H van, horse trailer, shipping container and J7 van, serving delicious meals to hungry shoppers.
Starting this week, guests at the Trinity shopping centre food hall will be able to explore a range of options including Tonkatsu, Spud’n’Bros, Luigi Street Food Italiano, Little Red Food Truck and Tikk’s Thai Kitchen.
Back by popular demand, Spud’n’Bros is serving the Canadian delicacy, poutine, along with a variety of different toppings - including gluten free, vegetarian and vegan gravy.
Also returning is Luigi Street Food Italiano with its folded calzone-style pizzas as well as its popular cheese and tomato fried risotto balls.
Another returning vendor is Tikk’s Thai Kitchen, brining authentic southern Thai street food including steamed bao buns with a choice of aromatic duck and hoisin, or crispy cauliflower and sriracha mayo fillings.
Little Red Food Truck is serving handmade smash burgers served on toasted brioche buns, friend chicken, fries and a range of beers and cocktails to indulge.
Finally, newcomer Tonkatsu is bringing a menu of mouth-watering katsu and gyozas.
The new vendors will be joining the permanent line-up of Archie’s, Pho, Rola Wala, Tortilla, Pizzaluxe, and recent arrival ThatZiki.
Josie Towning, Food and Beverage Manager at Trinity Leeds, said: “We are thrilled to introduce our new line-up of street food vendors, including some returning guest favourites as well as exciting new offerings. There’s something for all guests to enjoy at Trinity Kitchen.”
