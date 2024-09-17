Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Unique views of a historic city centre chapel could be created as part of shopping centre redevelopment plans.

Designers behind plans for Trinity Leeds said the scheme would improve the “negative” impact of nearby buildings on Grade II* listed Mill Hill Chapel.

The chapel, founded in 1674, and city square would be seen from a new roof terrace on level four of the west side of the centre.

Leeds City Council is considering a planning application for proposals to boost leisure use in Trinity North West, between Albion Street and Lower Basinghall Street.

A planning report said pre-application meetings were held with the council and Leeds Civic Trust.

The plans for the Trinity Centre would benefit Mill Hill Chapel, developers say | National World

Planning consultancy Quod said: “As confirmed through Leeds City Council’s pre-application feedback, the site contributes negatively to the setting of the Grade II* listed Mill Hill Chapel in its current form.

“The proposals have considerable design and heritage merit which will benefit the historic setting compared to the existing situation.”

The report said changes to the centre would be designed to complement the appearance of the chapel.

It said: “The proposals can enhance the setting of the chapel and quietly contrast this through an appropriate use of materials.

“The architectural style of the walls to the new roof terrace should be calm and simple to not draw attention and disrupt the setting of the listed chapel.”

The planning report said part of west side of the centre was currently unoccupied and Boots had decided to downsize, leaving empty space.

The redevelopment would build on the success of Trinity Kitchen, which was trading well at the centre but had no external seating areas, the report said.

It said: “Proposals respond to modern tenant requirements and address some key concerns with the existing building to maintain the viability of the city centre and Trinity Leeds activity.”