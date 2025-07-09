An acclaimed restaurant in Leeds is set to launch a whimsical new tasting menu inspired by children’s book Alice in Wonderland.

Six By Nico, on East Parade, will bring Lewis Carroll’s beloved tale to life with dishes including ‘Off With His Head’, that features pig head, and ‘Paint The Roses Red’, an ode to the story's villain.

Course 1: ‘We’re All Mad Here’ - Chicken Fat Doughnut, Roast Chicken Juices. | Six By Nico

Launching on Monday (July 14), the team said diners can expect a “curious and curiouser” six-course experience like no other. The restaurant has become known for its unexpected twists and playful presentations - and this menu, titled ‘Mad Hatter’s Experience’, is no exception.

It fuses childhood nostalgia with innovative gastronomy, designed to dazzle both the palate and the imagination. The menu also includes edible timepieces and whimsical ‘drink me’ potions.

Chef Nico Simeone said: “The Mad Hatters menu is one of our most creative journeys yet. We wanted to bring a sense of summer magic to the table, reimagining classic British tea party elements through the lens of fine dining.

“Guests should expect the unexpected - delightful flavours, theatrical touches, and a whole lot of fun on the plate.”

Here’s the menu in full, alongside wine pairings options -

Course 2: ‘Caterpillar Secret Garden’ - Barbecue Hispi Cabbage, Smoked Potato Terrine, Taramasalata, Garden Herbs; Brut Cava, Bocchoris - Cataluña, Spain

Course 3: ‘Paint The Roses Red’ - Goats Cheese Parfait, Beetroot, Grilled Red Pepper, Ancho Chilli; Mușcat, Viile Metamorfosis - Dealu Mare, România

Course 4: ‘Breakfast In Disguise’ - Sunny Side Upside Down, Black Pollock, Black Pudding, Egg Yolk Jam, Smoked Bacon; Les Hauts de Pepy Sauvignon Blanc, Domaine Girard - Languedoc, France

Course 5: ‘Off With His Head’ - Crisp Pig Head, Fennel, Lovage, Apple & Mustard Mousseline; Rioja Crianza 2020 - Marques de Varea, Spain

Course 6: ‘Jam First - Logic Later’ - Burnt Toast Delice, Summer Strawberries, Breakfast Tea Ganache, ‘Jammy Dodger’; Dolce Essenza Frizzante, La Sera - Malgra, Italy and Brachetto d'Acqui, Il Furetto - Vite Colte, Italy

The six-course tasting menu is priced at just £45 per person, with an optional drink pairing available from £30. The Mad Hatters experience runs until August 24, with reservations open now.