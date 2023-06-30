Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down

Six by Nico Leeds: Look inside the stylish new East Parade restaurant ahead of its grand opening

Six by Nico is officially opening the doors to its new Leeds restaurant on Monday.
Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 30th Jun 2023, 16:30 BST

The restaurant group has become renowned across the UK for its ever-evolving menu concept, with sites in Aberdeen, Belfast, Dublin, Edinburgh, Glasgow, London and Manchester. The new Leeds restaurant, housed in a listed building on East Parade, is the group’s first site in Yorkshire.

More than 5,000 bookings have already been made ahead of the launch on Monday. With only a few days to go until the grand opening, we take a sneak peak inside the eagerly-awaited restaurant.

Take a look inside the new East Parade restaurant

1. Six By Nico

Take a look inside the new East Parade restaurant Photo: Six By Nico

Photo Sales
The new restaurant is located within a beautiful Grade-II listed building, at 9 East Parade, and can seat up to 72 guests

2. Six by Nico

The new restaurant is located within a beautiful Grade-II listed building, at 9 East Parade, and can seat up to 72 guests Photo: Six by Nico

Photo Sales
Founded by chef Nico Simeone, Six by Nico offers diners a six-course tasting menu for £39 per person, which changes every six weeks

3. Six By Nico

Founded by chef Nico Simeone, Six by Nico offers diners a six-course tasting menu for £39 per person, which changes every six weeks Photo: Six By Nico

Photo Sales
Expertly-selected wine pairings can be added for an additional £30

4. Six By Nico

Expertly-selected wine pairings can be added for an additional £30 Photo: Six By Nico

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:LeedsGlasgowEdinburghLondonBelfastAberdeenManchester