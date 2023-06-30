Six by Nico Leeds: Look inside the stylish new East Parade restaurant ahead of its grand opening
Six by Nico is officially opening the doors to its new Leeds restaurant on Monday.
The restaurant group has become renowned across the UK for its ever-evolving menu concept, with sites in Aberdeen, Belfast, Dublin, Edinburgh, Glasgow, London and Manchester. The new Leeds restaurant, housed in a listed building on East Parade, is the group’s first site in Yorkshire.
More than 5,000 bookings have already been made ahead of the launch on Monday. With only a few days to go until the grand opening, we take a sneak peak inside the eagerly-awaited restaurant.
Page 1 of 4