Leeds will be transformed into an immersive storybook this summer as part of an enormous new project inspired by Alice in Wonderland.

The city is set to welcome seven larger-than-life installations as part of the family-friendly trail, with theatrical performances, eccentric characters, and puzzles along the way.

Leeds will be taken over by giant installations inspired by Alice in Wonderland. | LeedsBID/Chapter 81

It is being staged by LeedsBID (Business Improvement District), the innovative team that turned the streets into a giant Monopoly board last year - and this new project is expected to follow a similar direction.

From July 26 August 31, families will be able to pick up a special map and let their curiosity lead them ‘Down The Rabbit Hole’ at the Corn Exchange, take ‘Advice from a Caterpillar’ at the Merrion Centre, and attend ‘The Mad Hatter’s Tea Party’ at Victoria Gate, among other attractions.

Visitors can expect to meet characters including a grinning Cheshire Cat, be confused by riddles, and find clues hidden in plain sight. Those who complete the trail will be in with the chance of winning weekly prizes - and a sweet surprise at the end.

It will see larger-than-life installations take over the city centre. | LeedsBID/Chapter 81

Brought to life in collaboration with Cuddle Creative Works, Leeds Beckett University, and Leeds Conservatoire, the trail blends professional design with emerging creative talent.

The event will also include daily craft workshops in John Lewis and at the Trinity Leeds Craft Club, classic film screenings at Hyde Park Picture House, and a giant deck of cards above Briggate.

Jo Coburn, centre director at Victoria Leeds, said: “It gets people exploring the city, making memories and embracing their imagination. The event builds on the huge success of last year’s MONOPOLY Leeds Takeover, which saw a record-breaking August for footfall.”

Jonathan Maud, chairman at Rushbond, said: “Wonderland Awaits promises to be even bigger. I’ve been entranced by Alice’s world since I was knee-high to a grasshopper.”

LeedsBID’s chief executive Andrew Cooper added: “Wonderland really does await for those venturing in the city centre this summer. Leeds will be transformed into a magical playground ready for visitors to go down the rabbit hole to experience seven immersive experiences, meet some iconic characters, enjoy daily theatrical performances plus a host of additional Alice-themed activities.”