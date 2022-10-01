External work is underway and the pub will close on October 10 for internal work to begin.

The refurbishment involves a drastic upgrade of the function room as well as an extension of the front garden and the addition of a glass balustrade.

The number of covers available outside will increase “substantially”.

As the Wetherby Road pub is a popular spot for walkers, general managers Adam Berry and Claire Short are hoping to install a regional walking map.

Adam said: “We’re so excited for work to start at The White House, the site has so much incredible history and the planned renovation is going to help our fantastic pub achieve its true potential.