Here are some of the best National Trust walking trails in West Yorkshire.

Stretch your legs whilst taking in the dramatic rock edges, wild moorlands and tranquil dales of West Yorkshire.

Whether you fancy a gentle stroll or something a bit more challenging, there are plenty of different walking routes for all abilities.

With this in mind, these are some of the National Trust walking routes the area has to offer.

Nostell Menagerie Garden Walk

The Nostell Menagerie Garden Walk is a 2-mile trail that starts and ends in a large park south of Wakefield in Nostell.

This short walk will take about 45 minutes to complete, and along the way, you’ll take in the peace and tranquillity of lakeside paths and discover the enchanting Menagerie Garden.

Railway Trail at Hardcastle Crags

With over 15 miles of footpaths to explore, this wooden valley is perfect for the more experienced walker.

Along the way, you’re guaranteed to see an abundance of wildlife in addition to tumbling streams, deep ravines and rugged rocks.

This peaceful valley also has plenty of history and once had a railway built to transport workers from their temporary homes at Dawson City up to the reservoirs at Gorple, Widdop and Walshaw Dean.

Depending on your speed and how long you stop off, this route could take four to five hours.

Standedge circuit walk

This challenging circular 10-mile walk explores the landscapes of Marsden Moor.

It takes walkers over open moorland with far-reaching views before winding back down to Marsden along the old packhorse route and Huddersfield narrow canal.

In total, it should take around 5 hours to complete.

Pule Hill walk

The 4.5-mile walk starts along the canal towpath and guides hikers around the sides of Pule Hill.

You’ll see the remains of Marsden's industrial heritage along this route. It is a gentle walk for most of the way and is, therefore, suitable for all abilities.

Deer Hill

Deer Hill is another route that starts in Marsden and offers far-reaching views from the top of the moors over Halifax, Huddersfield and Emley Moor.

The trail includes steep ascents and descents and takes around 3 hours to finish.

Marsden Moor heritage trail

Uncover the past and find out more about the rich history of Marsden Moor on this bracing walk with magnificent open moorland views.

Wessenden Valley walk