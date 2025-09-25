Two Leeds restaurants have been recognised at this year’s Northern England Curry Awards.

The 2025 ceremony, celebrating the region’s diverse curry scene, took place at the Moor Hall Hotel & Spa in Birmingham on Monday (September 22).

Indian Tiffin Room, based on Park Row, was honoured for its excellence in fine Indian dining. Meanwhile, Lala’s on Bradford Road was named Pakistani Restaurant of the Year and also took home the Manager of the Year award.

Awards spokesperson Irfan Younis said: “It was another memorable event that honoured the dedication and hard work of the nominees and celebrated the rich tapestry of flavours that the curry industry brings to the English culinary landscape.

“We congratulate all of our winners on their incredible accomplishments.”

The Northern England Curry Awards aim to spotlight the chefs and restaurants that continue to elevate the nation’s love for curry.

Full list of winners at the Northern England Curry Awards 2025:

Curry Restaurant of the Year (Cheshire): Viceroy Indian Cuisine (Macclesfield)

Curry Restaurant of the Year (Cumbria): No. 3 Curry House (Milnthorpe)

Curry Restaurant of the Year (Lancashire): Barlick Raj Balti (Barnoldswick)

Curry Restaurant of the Year (Merseyside): Ikkayees Indian Restaurant (Liverpool)

Curry Restaurant of the Year (Greater Manchester): Shazia’s Street Food (Bury)

Curry Restaurant of the Year (Manchester): Bardez (Manchester)

Indian Restaurant of the Year (Cheshire): The Raj (Warrington)

Indian Restaurant of the Year (Cumbria): Bari at Bird In Hand (Wigton)

Indian Restaurant of the Year (Lancashire): Thira Restaurant, Blackburn

Indian Restaurant of the Year (Merseyside): Khan’s (Birkenhead)

Indian Restaurant of the Year (Greater Manchester): Soho Spice (Bolton)

Indian Restaurant of the Year (Manchester): The Third Eye (Manchester)

Takeaway of the Year: Shagor (Burnley)

Outstanding Achievement went to Sunrise Tandoori (Wigan)

Recognised for Excellence was Bilash Indian Takeaway (Warrington)

Outstanding Indian Takeaway Of The Year: Taste of Raj (Bolton)

Outstanding Achievement went to Premier Massala Indian Takeaway (Manchester)

Recognised for Excellence was Shapla Indian Takeaway (Chorley)

Takeaway & Home Delivery of the Year: Zafrani Takeaway (Manchester)

Outstanding Achievement went to Mumbai Spice, Manchester

Recognised for Excellence was The Begum’s (Wythenshawe)

Outstanding Indian Restaurant: Balti Spice (Saint Helens)

Outstanding Achievement went to Easten Balti (Kendal)

Recognised for Excellence was Hungamaa (Manchester)

Most Wanted Indian Restaurant: La Minhaz (Warrington)

Outstanding Achievement went to Barlick Raj Balti (Barnoldswick)

Recognised for Excellence was Sangam Balti House (Preston)

Kitchen of the Year: The Clay Oven (Manchester)

Outstanding Achievement went to Coriander Central (Manchester)

Recognised for Excellence was Bombay Flavours (Manchester)

Fine Dining Indian Restaurant of the Year: 29 States the Indian Kitchen (York)

Outstanding Achievement went to Indian Plaza (Stockport)

Recognised for Excellence was Indian Tiffin Room (Leeds)

Streetfood Restaurant of the Year: Chappati Corner

Outstanding Achievement went to Bardez- Indian Street Food & Grill

Recognised for Excellence was Sanskruti Restaurant

Nepalese Restaurant Of The Year: The Great Kathmandu

Outstanding Achievement went to Namaste Nepal

Recognised for Excellence was Durbar Square

Pakistani Restaurant of the Year: Lala’s (Leeds)

Outstanding Achievement went to Lahori Karahi

Recognised for Excellence was Lahori Badsha

Chef of the Year (Voter’s Choice): Chef at The Original Third Eye

Outstanding Achievement went to Chef at Mangrove Restaurant

Recognised for Excellence was Chef at Indian Lounge

Chef of the year (Editor’s Choice): Morpeth Tandoori (Morpeth)

Fine Dine Restaurant of the year (North East): Jash (Gateshead)

Restaurant Manager of the Year: Manager at Lala’s

Outstanding Achievement went to Manager at Indian Ocean

Recognised for Excellence was Manager at Shazia’s Street Food

Lifetime Achievement Award: Mr. Gopal Dangol – The Great Kathmandu

Special Recognition Award: Eastern Balti (Kendal)

North England Curry Champions of the Year: International Restaurant (Bradford)