Finalists for the “biggest event in the Asian culinary calendar” have been announced.

The Asian Curry Awards, now in its 14th year, will be taking place at the Grosvenor House in London on Sunday, November 17.

At the glitzy event, Lala’s in Bradford Road, Pudsey, will discover its fate as it competes against the best Asian restaurants across the country.

The finalists were chosen from a shortlist of over 200 restaurants and takeaways. They are voted for by the spice loving public and are now in the hands of judges from the Asian Catering Federation (ACF).

This year, Lala’s is the only Leeds restaurant to be named a finalist. The Indian restaurant, which also has a site in Wakefield and Batley, opened in Pudsey in 2020.

Lala’s in Pudsey.

Chairman of the Asian Catering Federation Yawar Khan said: “We’re delighted by the number of people who have taken the time to vote for their favourite restaurant this year.

“The standard of finalists is exceptional and we also have some excellent newcomers on the list which is great news for the industry as it continues to flourish in today’s challenging economic climate.”

Notable inclusions this year are some of London’s most renowned fine dining venues including Amaya in Knightsbridge, Gymkhana and Benares in Mayfair, Kahani in Sloane Square, Cinnamon Club in Westminster, and Colonel Saab in Holborn.

In addition to the awards given for best restaurant in each region of the UK, awards are also presented for Takeaway of the Year, Event Caterer of the Year, Best Fine Dining Restaurant, Restaurant Group of the Year, Best International Restaurant, Best Casual Dining Restaurant of the Year, Newcomer of the Year, Street Food of the Year, Asian Chef of the Year and Lifetime Achievement.

The 14th Asian Curry Awards and Asian Catering Federation Gala Dinner is sponsored by Cobra Beer, Kingfisher Beer and Work Permit Cloud Ltd. and organised by the ACF, which represents the nation’s 35,000 caterers in the UK and together generate over £60bn for the UK economy.