Indian Tiffin Room Leeds review: A beautifully-decorated oasis but the food was hit and miss
Indian Tiffin Room is an oasis in the heart of Leeds city centre.
Stepping into the restaurant from the bustling Greek Street, we felt like we’d been transported to sunnier climates - with striking feature arches, decorative branches and walls painted with bright flowers.
We ran into problems getting a taxi so arrived late, but the staff were extremely polite and accommodating.
The menu covers every corner of India, from Indo-Chinese dishes from Kolkata to street food snacks and south Indian tiffin dishes. And the drinks offering is impressive - a good range of wines, craft beer and an expansive cocktail menu, including ITR’s signature collection.
We ordered two Calcutta Green cocktails, a cool concoction of mint and cucumber, with a hint of elderflower and Hendricks gin - a refreshing accompaniment to curry.
We shared a Masala Dosa to start, a perfectly-crisp rice and lentil crepe filled with potato masala that had a nice kick. Dunked into four dips - chilli oil, tamarind sauce, lentil soup and a coconut sauce - it was a delight for the tastebuds.
I went for the palak paneer main, a creamy spinach puree covering paneer cubes. I was slightly disappointed, it was bland and missing the subtleties of flavour from spices that I expect from this dish, and I would have liked the paneer a little more crisp. But the pieces of crunchy onion and fresh tomato that topped the curry were a nice touch, cutting through the richness.
My friend went for the chicken lollypop small plate, coated in ITR marinade, deep fried and served with hot garlic sauce. She said the chicken was perfectly crisp on the outside but could have been more tender inside.
We shared a portion of garlic naan and rice between us, more than enough for two. The naan was perfectly cooked and steaming hot, while the rice was light and fluffy, but served lukewarm.
The restaurant was packed but the service was impeccable. There were plenty of staff on hand and they were by our side as soon as we glanced up - with the food arriving at great speed.
Our bill came to £50, reasonably priced for our spread and two cocktails.
While our food was hit and miss, the warm welcome and vibrant surroundings would tempt me to give it another shot.
Factfile
Address: 31-32 Park Row, Leeds, LS1 5JD
Telephone: 0113 397 2000
Opening hours: Mon-Fri, noon-3pm, 5pm-10pm; Sat, 1pm-10.30pm; Sun, 1pm-9.30pm
Website: www.indiantiffinroom.comScores
Food - 6
Service - 9
Value - 7
Atmosphere - 8
