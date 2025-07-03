Leeds restaurants take spotlight at first ever Yorkshire and North East Curry Awards - winners in full
The inaugural Yorkshire and North East Curry Awards, hosted by Oceanic Awards, took place on Monday (July 1) at the Bradford Hotel, bringing together restaurants, takeaways, and chefs from across the region.
The awards - an expansion of the long-running English Curry Awards - aimed to recognise the talent, dedication, and flavour that keep the UK’s love of curry alive and well.
Several Leeds establishments were honoured on the night, with other venues in Wetherby, Wakefield, Ilkley, and Otley also picking up prizes.
Don’t miss a single thing when it comes to news across Leeds, sign up for the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free daily newsletter today
Irfan Younis, who was among the team behind the night, said: "These awards provide a platform to applaud the exceptional efforts of those who have made significant contributions to the curry sector and continue to elevate the nation’s love for curry.
"We would like to congratulate all of our winners on their incredible accomplishments.”
Here are all the local winners -
Yorkshire and North East Curry Awards winners
- Curry Restaurant of the Year (North Yorkshire): Bengal Lounge (Wetherby)
- Curry Restaurant of the Year (West Yorkshire): Syhiba Restaurant (Wakefield)
- Best of Leeds: Aarti
- Outstanding Achievement (Best of Leeds): Bengal Brasserie
- Recognised for Excellence (Best of Leeds): Dastaan
- Takeaway of the Year: Ashiana Indian Takeaway (Ilkley)
- Outstanding Indian Restaurant of the Year: Bengal Lounge (Wetherby)
- Outstanding Achievement (Outstanding Indian Restaurant): Mango Restaurant (Wetherby)
- Recognised for Excellence (Outstanding Indian Restaurant): Voujon Indian Restaurant (Headingley)
- Most Wanted Indian Restaurant of the Year: La La’s Restaurant (Wakefield)
- Outstanding Achievement (Most Wanted): Delhi Wala (Leeds)
- Recognised for Excellence (Most Wanted): Bengal Brasserie (Haddon Road)
- Neighbourhood Restaurant of the Year: Table 26 (Swillington)
- Outstanding Achievement (Neighbourhood Restaurant): Rasoi Stories (Chapel Allerton)
- Recognised for Excellence (Neighbourhood Restaurant): The Gandhi Spice (Ossett)
- Kitchen of the Year: Bengal Brasserie (Haddon Road)
- Café of the Year - Outstanding Achievement: Cha Lounge (Leeds)
- Fine Dining Indian Restaurant of the Year: Grand Indian Lounge (Leeds)
- Chef of the Year (Industry’s Choice) - Recognised for Excellence: Grand Indian Lounge (Leeds)
- Restaurant Manager of the Year: La La’s Restaurant (Wakefield)
- Outstanding Achievement (Restaurant Manager): Westbourne Spice (Otley)
- Recognised for Excellence (Restaurant Manager): Bengal Cottage (Micklefield)
- Special Recognition Award: Delhi Wala (Leeds)
- New Business of the Year: Gate of India (Morley)
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.