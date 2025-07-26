A Leeds-born noodle brand has been serving up authentic Asian comfort food for the last five years - and its founder has become something of a celebrity among selfie-snapping customers.

The eponymous Jimmy Su, of cult favourite restaurant Mr Su’s Noodles, can often be found posing for pictures with regulars who are eager to meet the man behind the broth at his Blenheim Terrace and Cross Belgrave Street eateries. But despite being the boss, he’s still hands-on in the kitchen - overseeing the action and rolling up his sleeves to prepare bowls himself.

“When we first opened, I wanted to make homemade, healthy and authentic food,” he said. “I think we’re popular for that reason - our food has no preservatives, whereas a lot of other fast food places focus too much on fried dishes.”

Born in China, Mr Su’s culinary journey began in 1994. With more than 25 years of experience - from head chef roles in four-star hotels in Dubai and China to kitchens in Harrogate - he arrived in Leeds in 2019.

One of the best-sellers at Mr Su's is the stewed beef and pak choi in a rich tomato broth. | James Hardisty

Across four locations, including in Manchester and Middlesbrough, diners are invited to build their perfect bowl in three simple steps: choosing the perfect noodles, with options including rice and ramen; selecting a soup base, whether that’s spicy, pickle, tomato or seafood; and finally a topping from a mouth-watering line-up including grilled chicken, minced beef, and roasted duck.

The restaurant chain was founded in 2019 and has two outposts in Leeds. | James Hardisty

One of the best-sellers is the stewed beef and pak choi in a rich tomato broth. The scent is instantly warming - tomato and spice, with soft noodles submerged under tender chunks of beef that are gently ladled in.

“I put together the menu by thinking about things that I really liked eating,” said Mr Su. “The stewed beef noodles is really popular because tomato is so healthy and everyone loves chilli.”

From July 19 until the end of September, kids eat free at Mr Su’s. | James Hardisty

The entire menu is halal, a nod to the city’s diverse communities, and prices are designed to be family-friendly - even more so this summer. From July 19 until the end of September, kids eat free at Mr Su’s. It’s part of a school holiday offer aimed at easing pressure on families during the cost of living crisis.

“We want people to be able to enjoy spending time with their kids - and we’ve already had lots of families through the door,” explained Mr Su, a father of three himself. “We wanted to give back to the community.”

It’s not the first time he’s given back either. Last year, Mr Su’s began supporting Leeds Hospitals Charity, donating 20p from every bowl sold. Since then, the team have donated nearly £10,000 across three restaurants.