With a wide selection of excellent restaurants available, choosing just one can be overwhelming.
This week, the Yorkshire Evening Post turned to Google to find out which restaurants are currently generating buzz among the people of Leeds.
Here are 13 outstanding Chinese restaurants, along with highlights from customer reviews:
1. DINNER BOX Chinese and Cantonese Takeaway, Kirkstall - 4.6/5
A reviewer said: "Best Chinese takeaway I have found in my 8 years of living in Leeds. We don't live in Kirkstall but they still deliver to us in Armley. Never had a meal that has been disappointing. The portion sizes are generous." | Google
2. Mr Su's Noodles and Dumplings, Blenheim Terrace - 4.4/5
One reviewer said: "Wow can't say enough about this place. The food was amaaaaaazing!" | Gnip Weis/Google
3. Johnny Leung, Kirkstall - 4.6/5
A reviewer wrote: "Food was excellent - the prawn toast is the best I've ever eaten! Customer service was really good. Definitely our go-to Chinese takeaway, highly recommend" | Google
4. Silver Vase, Chapel Allerton - 4.7/5
One reviewer said: "We had takeaway from here around 5 times. Best Chinese takeaway in north Leeds area. Very quick serve and it’s open till late. We will come back again for sure." | Google
5. TAO Leeds Hot Pot & Cantonese Restaurant, City Centre - 4.9/5
One reviewer said: "The food was really good, we took the Dim Sum platter and I took some extra Char Siu Baos as well as a side of egg fried rice. The dumplings were amazing and the baos perfect. The rice was also cooked perfectly and all of it tasted great with great texture even after a 20+min drive home." | Google
6. Taste of Xiangxi, Kirkgate Market - 5/5
A reviewer said: "Amazing authentic Chinese food. Lovely people and great great food. Not your average Cantonese takeaway!" | Taste of Xiangxi/Google
