Mr Su's Leeds: Popular noodle bar opens second restaurant in Leeds

A popular Chinese noodle restaurant has opened its second venue in Leeds.
Dennis Morton
Dennis Morton
Published 4th May 2024, 17:56 BST
Mr Su’s Noodles has today (Saturday, May 4) opened a new restaurant in Leeds, where it will be giving away discounted noodles to its customers all weekend.

The restaurant, which was established by Mr Su, a Chinese-born chef, on Blenheim Terrace near the University of Leeds, has become a popular spot with the city’s students.

Since opening in Leeds, it has expanded to Manchester, and from today, to Cross Belgrave Street in Leeds city centre.

Mr Su’s is offering £5 rice noodles to the first 100 customers today and tomorrow (May 5).

The 101st to 150th customers on both days will receive a 15% discount on their next visit, and everyone after that a 10% discount on their next visit.

