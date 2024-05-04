Mr Su's Leeds: Popular noodle bar opens second restaurant in Leeds
A popular Chinese noodle restaurant has opened its second venue in Leeds.
Mr Su’s Noodles has today (Saturday, May 4) opened a new restaurant in Leeds, where it will be giving away discounted noodles to its customers all weekend.
The restaurant, which was established by Mr Su, a Chinese-born chef, on Blenheim Terrace near the University of Leeds, has become a popular spot with the city’s students.
Since opening in Leeds, it has expanded to Manchester, and from today, to Cross Belgrave Street in Leeds city centre.
