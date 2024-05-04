Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mr Su’s Noodles has today (Saturday, May 4) opened a new restaurant in Leeds, where it will be giving away discounted noodles to its customers all weekend.

The restaurant, which was established by Mr Su, a Chinese-born chef, on Blenheim Terrace near the University of Leeds, has become a popular spot with the city’s students.

Mr Su's Noodles and Dumplings

Since opening in Leeds, it has expanded to Manchester, and from today, to Cross Belgrave Street in Leeds city centre.