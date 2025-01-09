Five Leeds chippies listed in Fry Magazine's top 50 in UK after mystery diners judge in secret
Fry Magazine, which puts together an annual list of the 50 best fish and chip shops, has revealed its choices for this year.
They include five shops in Leeds, which will all receive a shiny new winner’s plaque to display in their takeaways.
The results follow months of judging in which venues were secretly assessed by mystery diners on a range of criteria, including food quality, cleanliness, staff expertise, value for money, ease of ordering and social media presence.
Only the operators with the highest scores earned an award, with a pass mark of 96 per cent. This is the 13th year that the awards have taken place - and the judges were not disappointed with the quality of the entrants.
This year, the winners in Leeds were: Kirbys of Horsforth; Kirbys of Meanwood; Portside Fish & Chips in South Elmsall; Portside Fish & Chips on Kirkstall Road; and The Bearded Sailor in Pudsey.
Andy Crombleholme, 39, is the owner of both Kirbys branches and has been in the business since he was just 13-years-old. He said: “We’re all really pleased. It’s a great achievement for all the staff, who have worked really hard.”
The Horsforth branch has won the prestigious award for the last three years, and this will be the second time the shop in Meanwood has picked up the accolade.
“When customers come in, we always try to greet them warmly, and the quality of our products is so important to us,” added Andy.
“I think it’s fantastic that we’ve managed to get two shops in the top 50 in the country.”
Competition organiser Reece Head said: “Congratulations to this year’s award winners. Another year has passed and, once again, these shops have shown resilience, adapting to today’s challenges with remarkable dedication.
“At a time when inflationary pressures are being felt, these businesses continue to stay positive and prioritise their customers, maintain exceptional standards, and find innovative ways to keep fish and chips affordable.
“Starting the year as award winners is a fantastic way for fish and chip shops to kick off 2025, setting the tone for a successful year ahead.
“Whether served in a restaurant, a takeaway, or from a mobile unit, the Fry Awards prove that quality fish and chips can be enjoyed anywhere.”
