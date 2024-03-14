Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Bearded Sailor in Pudsey made Fry Magazine's top 50 list in Britain for the second year running, following two rounds of mystery dining.

The trade magazine's competition, now in its 12th year, scores businesses on food quality, premises cleanliness, staff expertise, value for money, ease of ordering, and social media presence.

And the Bearded Sailor scored an impressive 96% overall, with judges giving the takeaway high praise for quality of ingredients, the choice of food on offer and the "superb" staff.

Owner Alex Papaioannou outside his Leeds fish and chip shop, The Bearded Sailor in Pudsey, which has been named among the top 50 chippies in the UK by Fry Magazine (Photo by Jonathan Gawthorpe/National World)

The business was founded in 2016 by Alex Papaioannou, who quit his job as a maths teacher after 10 years to set up the award-winning chippy.

It took over the former Graveley’s venue in Robin Lane and has since become a staple in the community.

Alex said: "It is an honour to be named amongst these many amazing shops from around the UK for the second year running.

"There are no secrets, it is all down to sourcing the best possible ingredients, while having an amazing team who consistently cook the food to perfection while giving the best customer service."

Judges praised the "superb" staff at the Bearded Sailor after two mystery visits (Photo by The Bearded Sailor)

The Bearded Sailor offers a variety of items on its menu, including popcorn halloumi and unsmoked bacon loaded chips, and a filet-o-sailor, a sandwich made using a handmade tartar sauce and cheese on a brioche bun.

Reece Head, competition organiser, says: “It is with great pleasure that we congratulate The Bearded Sailor on being one of the UK’s 50 Best Fish & Chip Takeaways.

“Despite the formidable challenges posed by inflationary pressures that have affected every aspect of the industry, these remarkable establishments continue to deliver top quality fish and chips using the finest ingredients.