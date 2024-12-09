Leeds’ cocktail scene continues to be among the best in the country - as two city centre bars have been named in a prestigious list by nightlife experts.

Tabula Rasa, on Eastgate, and Below Stairs, on South Parade, both feature in the latest edition of the ‘Top 50 Cocktail Bars’ list for 2025. Their official rankings will remain a secret until the placements are unveiled at a glitzy event in London next year.

It’s not the first time that the bars have put Leeds on the map for cocktail lovers. Both earned spots on the 2024 list, with Tabula Rasa impressively ranking in 16th place and Below Stairs at 27th.

Left, the Dirty Martini at Tabula Rasa, on Eastgate; right Below Stairs, on South Parade. | National World

The annual Top 50 Cocktail Bars list has been celebrating the best bars in the industry since 2018, with winners determined by an academy of industry experts.

Tabula Rasa is renowned for its chic ambiance and expertly crafted drinks, while Below Stairs is known for its inventive cocktails and unique menu concepts.

It came as the shortlist for the Top 50 Cocktail Bars Rising Star award was announced, with five experts in the running. They include Miley Kendrick of Leeds’ Call Lane Social.

Miley Kendrick, of Leeds’ Call Lane Social, is in the running for the Top 50 Cocktail Bars Rising Star award. | Steve Riding

Ed Bedington, editor of the Morning Advertiser, which organises the Top 50 Cocktail Bars, said: “We’re delighted to be revealing who’s made the cut for this year’s list.

“This is always a hotly contested accolade, and there are some amazing bars that make up the best of the best.

“We look forward to revealing where they’ve all placed, and who are winners are for the other categories.

“The cocktail bar sector is a vibrant space and one that really showcases innovation in the hospitality space. It’s a real honour for us to be able to shine a spotlight on some of the best in the business.”