Tabula Rasa Leeds review: I tried the martini at this highly-rated bar named among the best in the UK
It’s no surprise that Tabula Rasa, on Eastgate, has been listed among the best in the country. The critics at the prestigious Top 50 Cocktail Bars list describe it as an “elevated café” that “focuses on creativity”.
It’s a gem of a destination, where style, skill and a reverence for high quality ingredients are the focus. I recently visited with friends after an evening at Leeds Playhouse, and it was the perfect way to end a fabulous night.
Tucked behind the Victoria Gate shopping centre, it’s small - like a living room or a high-end hotel bar - but it feels intimate and refined, with just enough seating so that it seems exclusive, rather than cramped. It’s partly thanks to the bar’s compact size that this place is so charming.
As is routine, if I see a martini on the menu I have to order it. Here, a dirty gin martini is £11 and arrives stunningly in an ornate glass with a single olive. Unlike some that pack a disorienting punch, this martini was perfectly balanced, with just enough brine to make it interesting. The flavours of the gin came through beautifully, accompanied by the salty taste of olive.
Tabula Rasa’s knowledgeable bartenders help with the ordering, explaining that a martini can be served wet, meaning more vermouth for a rounder, softer sip; dry, with less vermouth for a crisper finish; or dirty, with olive brine to add a salty twist. If you’ve tried a martini before and thought it wasn’t for you, that might be because you simply haven’t tailored it to your tastes.
We thoroughly enjoyed sipping and chatting in the lush ambiance near the bar. Its soft lighting and chic design made us feel at home, only reminded we were in town when amenable staff checked in with us to ensure we were happy with our drinks.
It’s clear that the menu at Tabula Rasa has been crafted with care, as my drinking partners were equally pleased with their beverages. For those lucky enough to secure a spot, it offers an escape from the bustle of Leeds and a chance to enjoy cocktails as they were meant to be experienced.
Factfile
Address: 8 Eastgate, Leeds, LS2 7JL
Opening hours: Tue, 12pm-10pm; Wed-Thur, 12pm-12am; Fri-Sat, 12pm-1.30am; Sun, 12pm-12am
Phone: 07593902413
Website: instagram.com/tabularasa_bar
Drinks: 10/10
Value: 8/10
Atmosphere: 8/10
Service: 10/10
