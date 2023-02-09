Top 50 Cocktail Bars is now in its fifth year, with the first list published in June 2018. The bars on the list are voted for by hundreds of experts, bartenders, bar owners and drinks writers, who review establishments across the country.

London dominates this year’s list with 23 bars in the Top 50 spots, followed by Yorkshire, which claimed five of the Top 50 spots – including three bars in Leeds.

Below Stairs, winners of the Yorkshire Evening Post’s Oliver Award for best bar last year, has been voted the 42nd best cocktail bar in the country. The table-service cocktail bar, hidden in a basement on South Parade, serves unique and classic cocktails as well as fine wines and craft beer.

Leeds bars Tabula Rasa and Hedonist have been named among the best cocktail bars in the UK

Coming it at number 45 was Hedonist on Lower Briggate – an easygoing joint with an old-school vibe, serving fancy mixed drinks, plus champagne afternoon tea. Tabula Rasa, which opened on the Headrow at the end of 2021, came in at 48. The Greek and Latin-inspired cafe and cocktail bar has a focus on high-quality spirits.