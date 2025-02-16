Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

I have lost count of the number of times I have walked past Laynes, peering longingly through the windows in the hope that one of the occupied tables will soon become free.

Having lived in Leeds for almost two years, I have only ever found the cafe packed to the brim, with queues forming outside. Just a stone’s throw from the train station, its reputation for serving one of the best breakfasts in the city precedes it.

But despite my many attempts to visit, I had never managed to get a table - until now. So, when I finally stepped inside, the hum of chattering families, the smell of fresh coffee, and the sight of inviting pastries felt like a long-awaited reward.

Laynes is not a large café. Parents with prams gather around cramped tables, balancing tiny hands and steaming cups of coffee. Suited businessmen and women grab a quick bite before heading to their train. It is a place that always seems to be full of life.

My attention was immediately drawn to the Yorkshire rarebit with smoked haddock, an intriguing and indulgent take on the classic dish. Priced at a reasonable £9, it felt like the perfect choice.

The Yorkshire rarebit with smoked haddock at Laynes. | National World

And when my plate arrived, it was a sight to behold, its rich, golden-brown topping glistening under the light. The cheese sauce, deeply bronzed from the grill, was layered on thick slices of dark toasted bread, with the smoked haddock peeking through in delicate, flaky pockets.

Beside the rarebit, a vibrant selection of pickles added a splash of colour and acidity to the plate. Thinly sliced and tangy pink onions were artfully arranged, their sharpness offering a perfect counterpoint to the dish’s deep, umami flavours. A small metal dish of Worcestershire sauce sat to the side, its dark, glossy contents promising an extra layer of piquancy for those craving an even bolder taste.

The first bite was everything I’d hoped for. The smoky haddock was beautifully cooked, flaking apart effortlessly, its subtle saltiness enhancing the richness of the cheese topping. And the rarebit sauce itself was exceptional - creamy, deeply savoury, and infused with just the right amount of mustard to give it a bold depth. It was decadent, but not overwhelming.

I enjoyed it with a simple mug of Yorkshire tea. What could be better? I wasn’t dining alone, my guests, who joined me for a brew, also enjoyed various items from the breakfast menu, which they said were equally satisfying.

Another of the breakfasts at Laynes. | National World

The service was another highlight of the experience. Despite the constant stream of customers, the staff remained chatty and efficient, with orders taken promptly and food arriving quickly.

When the bill arrived, the total for three people, including a service charge, came to just over £40. Given the quality of the food and the generous portion sizes, this felt more than reasonable.

Laynes had lived up to its reputation, and I understood why it remains one of the most sought-after spots in Leeds for breakfast. For those who have yet to visit, I can only offer this advice: be patient. And if you do manage to get in, order the rarebit.

Factfile

Address: 16 New Station St, Leeds, LS1 5DL

Phone: 07828823189

Opening hours: Mon-Thur, 7.30am-9pm; Fri, 7.30am-10pm; Sat, 8am-10pm; Sun, 9am-4pm

Website: laynesespresso.co.uk

Scores

Food: 10/10

Value: 10/10

Atmosphere: 9/10

Service: 9/10