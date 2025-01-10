15 of the best-rated independent cafes in Leeds based on TripAdvisor reviews - including Residence & Laynes

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 10th Jan 2025, 16:30 GMT

Whether you're after a nice afternoon tea or fancy a lovely breakfast sandwich, Leeds has got the cafe for you.

While you'll find a Greggs or a Costa in every corner, our city is full of some incredible independent cafes where one can enjoy an artisan coffee or a perfectly baked pastry.

There are so many, that for this list, we've had to narrow it down to the 15 top-ranked cafes on TripAdvisor.

Here are the 15 best independent cafes in Leeds and what reviewers had to say about them:

🗞️ Love Leeds?

You’ll love our daily newsletter… delivered free every day.

Each edition brings all of:

🔵 The latest news,

⚽️ Sport,

🍸 Lifestyle

🎭 What’s on,

🟡 And so much more.

Click/Tap the link and register to get it sent to your inbox

https://www.yorkshireeveningpost.co.uk/newsletter

One reviewer said: "Beautiful atmosphere with exceptional food fantastic service. Attention to detail. Lovely staff who have a great work ethic. Great night out."

1. Café Margaux's - 5/5 based on 82 reviews

One reviewer said: "Beautiful atmosphere with exceptional food fantastic service. Attention to detail. Lovely staff who have a great work ethic. Great night out." | Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
One happy customer wrote: "Fantastic service from a very friendly Ari, even though she was alone we felt well looked after, her coffees were amazing and she went above and beyond to make sure we had a lovely experience. Thank you!"

2. Vine Deli and Bakery By Residence - 5/5 based on 99 reviews

One happy customer wrote: "Fantastic service from a very friendly Ari, even though she was alone we felt well looked after, her coffees were amazing and she went above and beyond to make sure we had a lovely experience. Thank you!" | Google

Photo Sales
Residence's two cafes both have a 5/5 based on 200+ reviews. One reviewer wrote: "What a little gem! Lovely ambience, and the food was amazing - well Presented and tasted delicious. Reasonable prices too! We were served by a lovely waitress, very cheerful and attentive."

3. Residence Cookridge/Headingley - 5/5 based on 605 reviews

Residence's two cafes both have a 5/5 based on 200+ reviews. One reviewer wrote: "What a little gem! Lovely ambience, and the food was amazing - well Presented and tasted delicious. Reasonable prices too! We were served by a lovely waitress, very cheerful and attentive." | Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
One reviewer wrote: "A absolutely gem of an eatery. I spotted the cafe down a side street and ventured in. I was quickly seated at a downstairs table. The crab & prawn sandwich on granary bread was delicious and the cup of soup was warming. The staff were all pleasant and service was quick."

4. Pomfret's of Wetherby - 4.5/5 based on 427 reviews

One reviewer wrote: "A absolutely gem of an eatery. I spotted the cafe down a side street and ventured in. I was quickly seated at a downstairs table. The crab & prawn sandwich on granary bread was delicious and the cup of soup was warming. The staff were all pleasant and service was quick." | Archive

Photo Sales
One customer said: "Breakfast with the Dolce Vita Famiglia is always a treat. Consistent delicious food every time we go. They are so welcoming to customers, both new and old. Highly recommend. If you've passed by and thought about calling in, you definitely should, you won't be disappointed."

5. Dolce Vita Craft & Kitchen - 5/5 based on 115 reviews

One customer said: "Breakfast with the Dolce Vita Famiglia is always a treat. Consistent delicious food every time we go. They are so welcoming to customers, both new and old. Highly recommend. If you've passed by and thought about calling in, you definitely should, you won't be disappointed." | Google

Photo Sales
One person said: "I have visited this independent café on several occasions prior to catching a train. The food is always great, freshly made and delicious. Coffee is top quality and the service is really fast and friendly. A great menu at reasonable prices. So much better than surrounding chains. Definitely worth a visit."

6. Laynes Cafe - 4.5/5 based on 611 reviews

One person said: "I have visited this independent café on several occasions prior to catching a train. The food is always great, freshly made and delicious. Coffee is top quality and the service is really fast and friendly. A great menu at reasonable prices. So much better than surrounding chains. Definitely worth a visit." | Laynes via Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsTripAdvisorReviewsCoffeeGreggs
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice