While you'll find a Greggs or a Costa in every corner, our city is full of some incredible independent cafes where one can enjoy an artisan coffee or a perfectly baked pastry.

There are so many, that for this list, we've had to narrow it down to the 15 top-ranked cafes on TripAdvisor.

Here are the 15 best independent cafes in Leeds and what reviewers had to say about them:

1 . Café Margaux's - 5/5 based on 82 reviews One reviewer said: "Beautiful atmosphere with exceptional food fantastic service. Attention to detail. Lovely staff who have a great work ethic. Great night out." | Tony Johnson Photo Sales

2 . Vine Deli and Bakery By Residence - 5/5 based on 99 reviews One happy customer wrote: "Fantastic service from a very friendly Ari, even though she was alone we felt well looked after, her coffees were amazing and she went above and beyond to make sure we had a lovely experience. Thank you!" | Google Photo Sales

3 . Residence Cookridge/Headingley - 5/5 based on 605 reviews Residence's two cafes both have a 5/5 based on 200+ reviews. One reviewer wrote: "What a little gem! Lovely ambience, and the food was amazing - well Presented and tasted delicious. Reasonable prices too! We were served by a lovely waitress, very cheerful and attentive." | Simon Hulme Photo Sales

4 . Pomfret's of Wetherby - 4.5/5 based on 427 reviews One reviewer wrote: "A absolutely gem of an eatery. I spotted the cafe down a side street and ventured in. I was quickly seated at a downstairs table. The crab & prawn sandwich on granary bread was delicious and the cup of soup was warming. The staff were all pleasant and service was quick." | Archive Photo Sales

5 . Dolce Vita Craft & Kitchen - 5/5 based on 115 reviews One customer said: "Breakfast with the Dolce Vita Famiglia is always a treat. Consistent delicious food every time we go. They are so welcoming to customers, both new and old. Highly recommend. If you've passed by and thought about calling in, you definitely should, you won't be disappointed." | Google Photo Sales

6 . Laynes Cafe - 4.5/5 based on 611 reviews One person said: "I have visited this independent café on several occasions prior to catching a train. The food is always great, freshly made and delicious. Coffee is top quality and the service is really fast and friendly. A great menu at reasonable prices. So much better than surrounding chains. Definitely worth a visit." | Laynes via Google Photo Sales