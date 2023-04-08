Laynes Espresso is being fitted out with a new kitchen, an extension and a full cafe refurbishment – with the work now around halfway finished. The award-winning New Station Street coffee shop had been operating as takeaway only, with limited seating on the ground floor, since February 13.

Laynes, which opened as a small espresso bar more than a decade ago, now serves breakfast, brunch and sweet treats baked in its Armley bakery. It is rated as the number one spot for coffee and tea in the city on Tripadvisor.

In an Instagram post, owner Dave Olejnik said: “When Laynes first opened in 2011 it was very much a small takeaway espresso bar, some of you may even have visited us back then.“About six years ago I was able to extend into the neighbouring unit which allowed us to add the food element to the business and now, after a frustrating six month delay, we’re about to begin works on extending the shop again.

Laynes Espresso is being fitted with a new kitchen, extension and a full refurbishment (Photo right: Laynes Espresso)

"This will allow us to accommodate more customers who wish to dine in, have a much bigger and more efficient kitchen space which will see us speed up service time and allow me to refit the coffee bar to offer more grab and go options and quicker service for takeaway.”