Bean Coffee Leeds: Award-winning independent coffee roasters to open first shop at Wellington Place
Bean Coffee will open its new branch at Wellington Place tomorrow (February 13).
Making its name as Liverpool’s longest-established independent, the company is on a mission to make speciality coffee accessible to all.
Co-founder Jon Whyte personally sources a variety of beans from around the world, with his travels regularly taking him to India and Rwanda on the hunt for ethically sourced coffee.
It will be served up alongside a selection of freshly prepared toasties, baguettes and pastries.
Jon said: “Wellington Place is a bustling, energetic district in the heart of the city. As our first store in Leeds, we knew that we wanted to be part of this community.
On the new opening, Paul Pavia, commercial director at MEPC, which runs Wellington Place, said: “We’re committed to curating a diverse and exciting food and drink offering that cements our position as the number one place to work, visit, and do business in Leeds.
“This is why we couldn’t be more pleased to introduce Bean Coffee to our neighbourhood. It’s a brilliant addition, driving our reputation as a key destination in Leeds, both throughout the week and at weekends.”
The addition of Bean Coffee follows a trio of exciting openings at Wellington Place in the past year, including Pret A Manger, Sesame and Beyu Dental.