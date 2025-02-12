An award-winning independent specialty coffee roasters is set to open its first location in Leeds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bean Coffee will open its new branch at Wellington Place tomorrow (February 13).

Bean Coffee is set to open in Wellington Place on February 13. | Bean Coffee

Making its name as Liverpool’s longest-established independent, the company is on a mission to make speciality coffee accessible to all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Co-founder Jon Whyte personally sources a variety of beans from around the world, with his travels regularly taking him to India and Rwanda on the hunt for ethically sourced coffee.

It will be served up alongside a selection of freshly prepared toasties, baguettes and pastries.

Jon said: “Wellington Place is a bustling, energetic district in the heart of the city. As our first store in Leeds, we knew that we wanted to be part of this community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the new opening, Paul Pavia, commercial director at MEPC, which runs Wellington Place, said: “We’re committed to curating a diverse and exciting food and drink offering that cements our position as the number one place to work, visit, and do business in Leeds.

“This is why we couldn’t be more pleased to introduce Bean Coffee to our neighbourhood. It’s a brilliant addition, driving our reputation as a key destination in Leeds, both throughout the week and at weekends.”

The addition of Bean Coffee follows a trio of exciting openings at Wellington Place in the past year, including Pret A Manger, Sesame and Beyu Dental.