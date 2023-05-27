Jamrock Leeds: Excitement as new Jamaican restaurant officially opens in city centre after 'months of graft'
Announcing its opening, organisers said “months of graft” had gone into the venue and “we hope you enjoy the vibes”.
It has taken over the unit on Kirkgate formerly occupied by Domino’s Pizza.
“Open for walk ins all Bank Holiday - welcome to Jamrock,” the business said in a post on Instagram.
A video posted by Jamrock shows vibrant artwork on the walls, a neon Jamrock sign behind the bar, and brightly coloured furniture as a member of staff can be seen carrying two cocktails.
It comes after Leeds City Council granted bosses an alcohol licence, following a hearing in October.
A panel of two councillors granted the application after the owner, Oral Blackford, promised the venue’s courtyard wouldn’t be used by punters following objections over noise nuisance.
The hearing was told that Mr Blackford had previously co-run a premises also known as Jamrock, on Call Lane.
Jamrock opened to the public at 1pm on Friday, ahead of the bank holiday weekend.