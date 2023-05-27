Announcing its opening, organisers said “months of graft” had gone into the venue and “we hope you enjoy the vibes”.

It has taken over the unit on Kirkgate formerly occupied by Domino’s Pizza.

“Open for walk ins all Bank Holiday - welcome to Jamrock,” the business said in a post on Instagram.

Jamrock, which has now opened on Kirkgate, in Leeds city centre.

A video posted by Jamrock shows vibrant artwork on the walls, a neon Jamrock sign behind the bar, and brightly coloured furniture as a member of staff can be seen carrying two cocktails.

It comes after Leeds City Council granted bosses an alcohol licence, following a hearing in October.

A panel of two councillors granted the application after the owner, Oral Blackford, promised the venue’s courtyard wouldn’t be used by punters following objections over noise nuisance.

