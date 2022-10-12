Jamrock will soon be up and running on Kirkgate in the city centre, in a unit previously occupied by Domino’s Pizza.

Three locals had objected to the diner being granted a licence to sell booze until late, on the grounds of noise nuisance.

But a panel of two councillors granted the application after the owner, Oral Blackford, promised the venue’s courtyard wouldn’t be used by punters.

A hearing on Tuesday was told Mr Blackford had previously co-run a premises also known as Jamrock, on Call Lane.

His solicitor said he had split from his business partner and is now entitled to use the name elsewhere under the terms of an agreement between the pair.

Andrea Forrest told the hearing: “This will be a Caribbean restaurant serving Caribbean cuisine and cocktails.

“We believe this is an operation that should be encouraged to help cultural and economic growth.

“It’s not going to cause noise nuisance. It’s a food-led offering.

“He’s an experienced and responsible operator who will ensure local residents and the general public are not adversely affected by activities at the premises or the immediate vicinity.”

No objectors appeared at the hearing.

In their ruling, which was later read aloud, the councillors said awarding a licence was “propotionate and reasonable” and noted Mr Blackford’s “experience in the trade”.

