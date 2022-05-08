JAMROCK Review: Here's what I thought of the tasty Jamaican restaurant on Call Lane

When my friend and I arrive at the Call Lane restaurant, the place is booked out.
Without a reservation, we are left with the offer to sit at one of the large barrels-cum-tables by the front door, but the staff, keen to accommodate us, quickly move us onto a vacant table.
Read More
During happy hour, you can buy two cocktails for £12 and pints of beer for £3. We gladly avail ourselves of two of the house cocktails, furnished with delicious Caribbean flavours, before moving onto crisp-tasting cold Red Stripes.
Restaurants can often be suffocated by a particular theme, but JAMROCK pitches its decor wonderfully, with little nods to Jamaica scattered throughout - though, there is rightfully nothing subtle about the wall-sized mural of Bob Marley.
The wash of pink light combines with plants and succulents surrounding a corrugated iron-roofed booth…. you could almost be dining on a white-sanded beach at sunset - almost.
Our food takes a little longer than we imagined to arrive, but it is worth the wait - served with a smile, in cool crockery and full of flavour.
To start, my friend and I share a bowl of tangy barbecue jackfruit. Tender and stringy, it is better than a good chicken substitute - its sticky sesame-coated sweetness is mouth-wateringly delicious.
For mains, I make the easy choice of curry goat. Beautifully seasoned, the meat has a gorgeous soft bite - you can tell it has been cooked with love for some time - and tastes great with rice and peas. My friend enjoys her ackee and saltfish, which packs a punch, but we agree that the honey-ed plantain could do with a little crispness.
JAMROCK does the simple things well - a smaller, tasty and well-presented menu, exceptional staff and classy decor. I will definitely be returning.
Address: 42 Call Lane, Leeds, LS1 6DT
Telephone: 0113 243 8243
Opening hours: Weds-Fri, 5-12; Sat, 2-2; Sun, 12-8.
Food: 8/10
Value: 8/10
Atmosphere: 8/10
Service: 10/10