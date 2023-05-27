Leeds can look forward to a warm spring bank holiday as temperatures are set to reach up to 22°C. As the long weekend sees the start of the festival season with events like Live At Leeds In The Park and Slam Dunk Festival both taking place, it’s recommended to bring sunscreen as the forecast predicts sun or sunny intervals most of the weekend.

Saturday (May 27) is set to be the warmest day of the weekend, with a sunny morning and evening and sunny intervals during the hottest hours of the day, when temperatures are looking to reach 22°C. For those hoping to spend an evening outside, the forecast still predicts around 13°C at midnight.

Sunday (May 28) is looking to be the cloudiest day of the weekend, with temperatures a bit lower, peaking at 16°C around noon and early afternoon. However, as we enter spring bank holiday Monday (May 29), Leeds will once again see sunny weather with temperatures reaching 17°C and with a moderate breeze.

Here is the hour-by-hour weather forecast for the bank holiday weekend as provided by BBC Weather.

Hour-by-hour Leeds spring bank holiday weekend weather

Saturday May 27

05am: Sunny, 10°C

06am: Sunny, 10°C

07am: Sunny, 11°C

08am: Sunny, 14°C

09am: Sunny, 16°C

10am: Sunny, 17°C

11am: Sunny, 19°C

Noon: Sunny intervals, 20°C

1pm: Sunny intervals, 20°C

2pm: Sunny intervals, 21°C

3pm: Sunny intervals, 21°C

4pm: Sunny intervals, 21°C

5pm: Sunny intervals, 21°C

6pm: Sunny, 20°C

7pm: Sunny, 19°C

8pm: Sunny, 17°C

9pm: Sunny, 16°C

10pm: Clear sky, 15°C

11pm: Clear sky, 14°C

Sunday May 28

Midnight: Clear sky, 13°C

1am: Clear sky, 12°C

2am: Clear sky, 11°C

3am: Clear sky, 11°C

4am: Clear sky, 11°C

05am: Sunny, 10°C

06am: Sunny, 11°C

07am: Sunny, 11°C

08am: Sunny intervals, 12°C

09am: Sunny intervals, 14°C

10am: Sunny intervals, 15°C

11am: Sunny intervals, 15°C

Noon: Light cloud, 16°C

1pm: Light cloud, 16°C

2pm: Light cloud, 16°C

3pm: Light cloud, 16°C

4pm: Light cloud, 15°C

5pm: Light cloud, 15°C

6pm: Light cloud, 15°C

7pm: Sunny intervals, 14°C

8pm: Sunny intervals, 13°C

9pm: Sunny intervals, 13°C

10pm: Partly cloudy 11°C

11pm: Clear sky, 10°C

Monday May 29