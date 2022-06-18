The Instagaterz gig regularly across Leeds and have recently experienced an increase in demand for their services.

Wakefield Trinity's Be Well Support Stadium, known more commonly as Belle Vue, holds 9,333 people.

The five-piece consists of lead vocalist Kieran Wormald, lead guitarist Adam King, rhythm guitarist Stewart McGill, bass guitarist Paul Walton and drummer Jake Ward. Credit: Claire King

When the 1990s indie cover band grace the turf before the 3pm kick-off, it will mark their biggest live performance since their formation.

Lead guitarist Adam King said: "I rang round the lads, they were all over the moon, they couldn't believe it.

"We were all buzzing, it was great. I'm still buzzing now just thinking about it."

It is a historic fixture that the band will be warming the crowd up for, as it will mark the last game before Wakefield Trinity's East Stand is demolished ahead of redevelopments.

They have been booked to perform a set prior to kick-off and will then deliver a second performance in the clubhouse after the final whistle.

Adam said: "We started a band up about two-and-a-half years ago, a couple of us knew each other, the rest of us didn't.

"For a couple of them, it was the first time they'd ever picked up an instrument. Our bass player had never even plucked a string before so it was all new to him."

Sunday morning rehearsals at St Joseph's Catholic Club in Hunslet, however, ensured the more inexperienced members got to grips with their roles.

Adam said: "We enjoy it and we get paid for it. It's a fun hobby but it's getting to the point where we're getting a lot of bookings coming in and we're getting a bit busier.