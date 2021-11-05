The Grand Thali at Mumtaz

Leeds restaurants: The best Indian restaurants and curry houses in Leeds according to Tripadvisor reviews

Leeds boasts an impressive array of Indian restaurants, from Michelin-recommended fine dining to cheap and cheerful curry houses.

By Abbey Maclure
Friday, 5th November 2021, 4:45 pm

Whether you've got a craving for spicy street food or a creamy Korma, there is plenty to suit everyone's taste. Here we've rounded up the best Indian restaurants in Leeds according to Tripadvisor reviews made by customers:

1. Bengal Brasserie

Bengal Brasserie boasts three curry houses in Leeds and is consistently ranked the best Indian restaurant in the city by Tripadvisor reviews - which praise the friendly service, lively atmosphere and ‘sublime’ food. Expect lots of traditional favourites of the menu, including Korma, Bhuna, Madras and Rogan Josh.

2. De Baga

Goan restaurant De Baga offers casual fine-dining in the heart of Headingley. The menu is centred around rice, seafood, coconut, vegetables and chicken - seasoned with traditional Goan spices.

3. Mumtaz

Dubbed ‘the most Instagrammable restaurant in Leeds’, Mumtaz boasts beautiful decor with a waterfront view over Leeds Dock. It’s a family-run restaurant with plenty of choice on the menu, including butter chicken, lamb samosas, prawn makhani and even an Italian section.

4. Westbourne Spice

This Otley curry house is a favourite with locals, situated in a grand building on Bradford Road. There’s something for everyone on the extensive menu, including spicy Balti dishes, mild korma and tikka curries, biryani, vegetarian Karahi and seafood platters.

