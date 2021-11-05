Whether you've got a craving for spicy street food or a creamy Korma, there is plenty to suit everyone's taste. Here we've rounded up the best Indian restaurants in Leeds according to Tripadvisor reviews made by customers:
1. Bengal Brasserie
Bengal Brasserie boasts three curry houses in Leeds and is consistently ranked the best Indian restaurant in the city by Tripadvisor reviews - which praise the friendly service, lively atmosphere and ‘sublime’ food. Expect lots of traditional favourites of the menu, including Korma, Bhuna, Madras and Rogan Josh.
2. De Baga
Goan restaurant De Baga offers casual fine-dining in the heart of Headingley. The menu is centred around rice, seafood, coconut, vegetables and chicken - seasoned with traditional Goan spices.
3. Mumtaz
Dubbed ‘the most Instagrammable restaurant in Leeds’, Mumtaz boasts beautiful decor with a waterfront view over Leeds Dock. It’s a family-run restaurant with plenty of choice on the menu, including butter chicken, lamb samosas, prawn makhani and even an Italian section.
4. Westbourne Spice
This Otley curry house is a favourite with locals, situated in a grand building on Bradford Road. There’s something for everyone on the extensive menu, including spicy Balti dishes, mild korma and tikka curries, biryani, vegetarian Karahi and seafood platters.