A popular Pudsey café has been put up for sale in an "excellent opportunity" for buyers.

The Pantry, in Lowtown, was well-known in the village as one of the top spots to grab a sandwich - until it closed down recently.

Now, Ernest Wilson Business Agents has put the business on the market with an asking price of £4,950.

The listing, on Businesses For Sale, explains: "The shop occupies a highly prominent position at the centre of this hugely popular Leeds village, right on a busy road junction and close to masses of commerce and industry with easy roadside parking."

The shop comes with an apartment above, which has a lounge, kitchen, bathroom and bedrooms. The flat is sub-let and returns £400 a month.

The café also includes the kitchen at the back, storage space and a large courtyard.