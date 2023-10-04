Leeds news you can trust since 1890
The Pantry Pudsey: Popular Leeds cafe and sandwich bar listed for sale in 'excellent opportunity' for buyers

A popular Pudsey café has been put up for sale in an "excellent opportunity" for buyers.
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 16:30 BST
The Pantry, in Lowtown, was well-known in the village as one of the top spots to grab a sandwich - until it closed down recently.

Now, Ernest Wilson Business Agents has put the business on the market with an asking price of £4,950.

The listing, on Businesses For Sale, explains: "The shop occupies a highly prominent position at the centre of this hugely popular Leeds village, right on a busy road junction and close to masses of commerce and industry with easy roadside parking."

The Pantry, in Pudsey, Leeds, closed recently and has been put on the market with an asking price of £4,950. Photo: Simon Hulme.The Pantry, in Pudsey, Leeds, closed recently and has been put on the market with an asking price of £4,950. Photo: Simon Hulme.
The shop comes with an apartment above, which has a lounge, kitchen, bathroom and bedrooms. The flat is sub-let and returns £400 a month.

The café also includes the kitchen at the back, storage space and a large courtyard.

The listing adds: "Ideally located, offering a real opportunity to take the big money here."

