'I had a romantic rooftop dinner at Habbibi in Leeds - here's why I’m glad they don’t do takeaways'
When Habbibi first opened in Leeds, there was a buzz and excitement around the Arabic themed restaurant.
And I could see why, when I first visited. The floral decor with plush velvet seating, a rooftop bar with a banging drinks menu, fantastic customer service and the juicy steak I had at the time - it was all spot on.
It was also the perfect place to catch up with my mates but there was just one problem: I don’t have a lot of spare time outside of running Rate My Takeaway YouTube channel and now the Kitchen in Huddersfield.
But I’d been promising my wife a date night for months and I kept thinking Habbibi would be the perfect place to visit.
In the daytime and evenings, it’s ideal for lunches or date nights but on a weekend and during events, they get the tunes banging with a live DJ and people having shisha outside. It’s our kind of chilled out place.
I recall the menu had been limited. It tasted great but it was simple as the venue had only opened.
With my wife being a healthy vegetarian, there wouldn’t have been much for her but I knew she’d love the place regardless.
Good things come to those who wait as I assured my wife when another anniversary passed us by.
Before I was well and truly in the doghouse for not planning the date, Habbibi launched a new a la carte menu, a Sunday Lunch menu and a festive menu.
We visited early Monday evening with the baby in tow.
I’ve never seen anyone so excited about a salad because this one contained crispy artichoke, cashews and a beetroot mousse. My wife Sophie with daughter Athena also enjoyed rainbow veggies, gnocchi in a parmesan basket, hummus and flatbread and olives.
My Aberdeen Angus beef steak was like cutting through butter. Quality. The mac and cheese truffle was some of the best I’ve had with some fries. You could have sauce with your steak but why would I ruin quality meat with sauce?
My wife got giddy over her golden pot of mint tea, which we’re now having at home too just in a mug.
I couldn’t resist a dessert while my wife was finishing off her small plates. I opted for a tiramisu with Pistachio Cream. Tiramisu is my favourite dessert and I love my posh nuts. This was incredible. Best ever.
I’d order from this restaurant every day if I could but Habbibi is an experience - a takeaway wouldn’t capture the full magic of the food. In these difficult times, we are blessed to have such an experience in Leeds.
