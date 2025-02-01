Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s the pub that has become synonymous with student life in Leeds.

During my student years in Hyde Park and Headingley, I frequently visited the pub. It left an impression on me, thanks to its student deals, which were a lifesaver when surviving on a tight budget.

Years have passed since I left university life behind, along with my regular visits to Hyde Park Pub. But finding myself back in the area, I decided it was time to see the pub without my student goggles on.

Situated on the corner of Headingley Lane and Woodhouse Street, the pub is hard to miss.

Its imposing building, walled beer garden overlooking busy streets, and bright "Hyde Park" signage make it a local landmark.

Inside, the decor is playful, featuring comic book-inspired wallpaper and numerous posters advertising offers and weekly events.

Visiting in the afternoon, I found the atmosphere relatively quiet - some students played pool, a couple of workers enjoyed a meal, and a group of international students chatted at one of the many tables.

The bar boasts a wide selection of beers, mixers, and ciders on draught and tap.

As a student-oriented pub, Hyde Park offers several budget-friendly deals, including £3.50 pints, spirits, mixers, and bottles from Sunday to Friday.

However, for those of us without student cards, the prices are comparable to any standard pub.

I ordered two beers: an Asahi for £6.05 and a Brixton Reliance for £6.15. Both were refreshing lagers that stood out against competitors like Amstel and Carling.

My guest opted for a non-student deal and bought two Tommy's Margaritas for £13.50 as part of the 2-4-1 cocktail offer - she described them as "classic but nothing too special."

Hyde Park Pub is a pleasant spot to visit, even if you're not a student - provided you choose the right time.

From personal experience, I know that two hours after I left, the place would be packed with students enjoying a DJ set, pub quiz, or bingo night - just a few of its many daily events.

Factfile

Address: 2 Headingley Ln., Headingley, Leeds LS6 2AS

Telephone: 0113 274 5597

Opening hours: Mon-Thurs; Sunday noon-11pm; Fri-Sat, noon-midnight

Website: https://www.socialpubandkitchen.co.uk/hyde-park-leeds

Scores

Drinks: 7/10

Value: 7/10

Atmosphere: 7/10

Service: 7/10