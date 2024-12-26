Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A bar and restaurant chain has been refused permission to open a new venue on the city’s most infamous pub crawl route.

Loungers UK applied for a licence to open in a vacant unit in Headingley Central, formerly the Arndale Centre.

The company said the business would be food-led and not serve Otley Run pub crawlers in fancy dress.

22-24 Headingley Central, on Otley Road, in Headingley, Leeds. | LDRS

But Leeds City Council refused permission for a premises licence after being told how the community was blighted by drunken revellers every weekend.

A licensing sub-committee heard from councillors and Headingley residents at a meeting last Thursday (December 12).

A report from the meeting said: “The premises wishes to invest in a vacant unit, which will be food-led and will not allow Otley Run participants.”

But it added: “Following further consideration it was resolved to refuse the application.”

The council received 99 objection letters from people living near the proposed venue.

The hearing was told how coach loads of people, some already drunk and on drugs, would descend on Headingley at weekends.

Urinating in the street and people having sex in public were among the problems being caused, councillors were told.

Loungers UK had been asked to only serve alcohol with food at the venue, but did not agree to the condition.

Concerns were also raised that bars in the area were expanding to allow Otley Run drinkers.

The licensing report said: “Several licensed premises in Headingley have made changes to their business model and expanded to allow for participants of the Otley Run.

“Residents are concerned that the Loungers premises will become another drinking establishment on Saturdays to allow for Otley Run participants.”

The venue would have been in a Cumulative Impact Area (CIA), classed as suffering from high levels of problem drinking by the council.

Licence applicants in CIA areas are required to demonstrate they would not add to drink-related problems.