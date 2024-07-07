Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Choosing just one item off this brunch joint’s menu might seem like an impossible task - luckily, you might not have to.

Finding breakfast or brunch after lunchtime is not always an easy task in the UK, compared to in America, where eating breakfast pancakes at 11pm seems as normal as a late-night kebab is to us.

But on my quest for a late breakfast, I recently found myself at House of Koko in Oakwood, which specifies in all-day breakfast and brunch.

House of Koko in Oakwood serves all-day brunch and breakfast. | YEP

The Oakwood branch is House of Koko’s second restaurant, opening in 2022 following the success of their flagship eatery in nearby Chapel Allerton.

It sits just a stone’s throw from the Oakwood Clock, easily spotted between popular spots like SALT and The Cheesy Living Co, and fits right in with the neighbourhood’s trendy vibe.

On arriving, the restaurant was buzzing with hungry customers enjoying their brunch despite it being way past breakfast time. The décor is relaxed, while still delivering a cosy feeling.

It might have been the side effects of a busy day - but I did find myself waiting for a table for a while before I eventually decided to walk up to a staff member myself. But I wouldn’t let that deter me from future visits.

Me and my guest were seated at the far back of the narrow restaurant, right next to the busy open kitchen where all the meals are prepared. Personally, I thought it added to the authenticity seeing the food being made - but I do understand if some people would have preferred a seat a safer distance from the loud cooking equipment.

We ordered the mushroom and salmon Bennies with a side of hash browns. | YEP

There is an abundance of mouth-watering options to eat here; from mains such as Lebanese eggs, sambal dahl and sweet potato merguez mash to bacon rolls and a variety of eggs benedict.

Having recently tried eggs Benedict for the first time, I thought it only fitting to keep exploring this excellent brunch meal - and so I went for the oak smoked Atlantic salmon Bennie. My dining companion settled for what might be the fanciest sounding Bennie I’ve ever seen; the chestnut mushroom sautéed in garlic and thyme confit.

We also ordered a side of hash browns to share, which would turn out to be a great choice.

Service at House of Koko is quick, and the food arrived at our table within less than ten minutes of ordering - ideal for two very hungry people like ourselves.

My meal was beautifully served with the perfect amount of salmon and hollandaise. The egg was well-made and the yolk runny when cut into.

The flavours all mixed stunningly and we both were more than happy with our meal.

In total, two Bennies, a lemonade and a side of hash browns cost us around £30. A very positive surprise for what we both thought was a perfectly cooked brunch.

The main problem with House of Koko is it leaves you wanting more. It’s a good thing there are just so many more options to choose from.

Factfile

Address: 466 Roundhay Rd, Roundhay, Oakwood, Leeds LS8 2HU

Telephone: 0113 249 8777

Opening hours: Mon-Thurs, Sun 9am-4pm; Fri-Sat, 9am-5pm

Website: https://houseofkoko.com/

Scores