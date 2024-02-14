They showcase a community at work, rest and play against a backdrop of social and economic change and challenges. Landmarks in focus include Burley Liberal Club as well as well-travelled streets such as Burley Road and Burley Lodge Road. They are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Photo gems take you down Kirkstall Road in the 1960s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook