They showcase a community at work, rest and play against a backdrop of social and economic change and challenges. Landmarks in focus include Burley Liberal Club as well as well-travelled streets such as Burley Road and Burley Lodge Road. They are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks.
1. Burley in the 1970s
Looking east along Burley Road with the junction with Hyde Park Road to the left. On the corner is Smith's Cafe at no.134 Burley Road. Behind this can be seen the side of Andrew Commercial Hotel at no.130. A police car is turning the corner and there is a zebra crossing in the foreground. Pictured in August 1975. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Burley in the 1970s
Children play on Burley Lodge Road in October 1970. Photo: YPN
3. Burley in the 1970s
Autumn Street in February 1973. Photo: YPN
4. Burley in the 1970s
The entrance to the Burley Liberal Club at the junction of Willow Road and Burley Road. Pictured in July 1979. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Burley in the 1970s
Looking south along Hyde Park Road/Woodsley Road towards Burley Road in August 1975. On the right, by the junction with Burley Lodge Terrace, is K. Barker, newsagent, at no.7 Hyde Park Road. On the left, the building in the foreground is Andrew Commercial Hotel, no.130 Burley Road; behind this is Smith's Cafe at no.134. An advertisment for Alf Harrison, Ladies Hair Styling, can be seen. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Burley in the 1970s
Cardigan Grove in 1970. Pictured is Ethel Kay the last resident of the street before demolition. Photo: YPN