This laid-back pub near Leeds Station comes to life on a weeknight as office workers in their droves unwind over pizzas and pints.

It would be difficult to miss the herd of chattering urban professionals who, if the sun is shining between 5pm and 7pm, are invariably gathered on the benches outside Hoist House.

This otherwise inconspicuous boozer benefits in that sense from the captive market at Wellington Place – the only other choices for a post-work beverage without walking into town are Good Luck Club and Veeno. It’s a blessing, then, that the pub’s indulgent comfort food is so reasonably priced.

Dishes from Hoist House, at Wellington Place. | National World

We found a table outside on a fairly busy afternoon and ordered a round of beers and a selection of tempting dishes that sounded perfect for soaking up the alcohol.

First up was a surprisingly light nduja pizza that had just the right amount of char and a generous portion of spicy sausage topping. It was the kind of pizza that’s easy to polish off with friends, ideal for a casual evening of drinking. And at £10.95, we couldn’t complain.

We also ordered the Korean chicken strips, which were slathered in a sticky, sweet sauce and were full of flavour. The breaded golden goujons were satisfyingly crispy on the outside and topped with spring onion. For a fairly large serving, this dish cost us just £6.50.

Bacon loaded fries were next which, although delicious, was our least favourite dish in this banquet. The chips were crunchy and fluffy, although the bacon could have benefited from a few moments longer on the grill. But again, no grumbles at £8.95.

The Korean chicken strips were full of flavour. | National World

Then there were the arancini, which were a delight. Each bite-sized ball, topped with a sprinkling of parmesan, was perfectly fried. They had a crunchy shell that teasingly gave way to a creamy, truffle risotto centre. Served with a tangy tomato sauce for dipping, they were a hit at our table and disappeared quickly – only setting us back a fiver.

Finally, we enjoyed the pork gyros, which was easily the standout dish of the day. The warm Greek pitta was soft and fresh, making the perfect base for the tender pork. The oregano and paprika fries on the side were a welcome bonus, seasoned just enough to be flavourful without overpowering the rest of the dish.

Topped with the house-made Hoist sauce, this was a satisfying and well-balanced plate that left us thoroughly impressed. This dish was only £10.95, bringing our total to £42.30.

Ordering is done via an app, as seen in most popular chain pubs now, which, in addition to the reliable food, is perhaps why a friend described it as an upmarket Wetherspoon – although the décor here is less carpeted antique, more industrial chic.

Having now visited on a handful of occasions, Hoist House has consistently delivered a solid pub experience with a menu that’s perfect for winding down after a long day at work. A worthy stop for anyone in the area, it’s unpretentious, lively and delicious.

Factfile

Address: 5 Wellington Place, Whitehall Road, Leeds, LS1 4AP

Telephone: 0113 819 8143

Opening hours: Mon-Wed, 11.45am-10pm; Thur-Fri, 11.45am-11pm; Sat, 11.45am-10pm; Sun, closed

Website: hoisthouse.co.uk

Scores

Drinks: 7/10

Value: 10/10

Atmosphere: 9/10

Service: 7/10