Banyan Horsforth – formerly known as Kobe – served up food and drinks throughout the day from its New Road Side venue. The Horsforth branch was one of eight venues run under the Banyan name, including sites in Leeds City Square, Roundhay and Ilkley that remain open.

Announcing the news in a post on their Facebook page, the Horsforth team said: “Banyan Horsforth is now permanently closed. Thank you so much for your custom over the years, we've loved being part of this wonderful community and have made so many friends. Don't be a stranger, we'd love to continue to welcome you to our Banyan bars in Leeds City Centre, Roundhay, Ilkley and Harrogate - Team Banyan.”

Dozens of messages were posted in response from customers who were sad to see the venue in the town closing its doors for good.

Banyan Horsforth has announced that it is closing permanently. Picture: Google

John Pilkington said: “That’s really sad. It’s a pity you couldn’t make it work. Loved the outdoor seating area, especially during the lockdown era when you could drink outside with mates."

Haidee Clover Badcott said: “Really sad to hear this, love coming for the quiz on a Tuesday. Best of luck to all the staff.”

Former staff member Adam Findlay said: “Started my career here all those years ago, fondest of memories: how very sad.”

Mike Medved said: “I used to play music here when it was Kobe. Lots of great memories on a Thursday night.”