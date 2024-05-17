Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new Greggs is opening in Leeds today.

One of the country’s leading food-on-the-go-retailer Greggs is opening a brand-new shop in Leeds Skelton Lake services today (May 17), taking over the vacant unit formerly occupied by Upper Crust.

The new opening will join a large range of food and drinks retailers operating in the Northern service station, including Nando’s, Starbucks, KFC and LEON. This new addition to Leeds Skelton Lake, which is operated by Extra Motorway Service Area (MSA), comes after the recent opening of the 24-hour McDonald’s which opened its doors late last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A new Greggs is opening in Leeds today. Photo: Greggs

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Greggs unit will be operated by Moto Hospitality and will create 20 new jobs, and will offer freshly prepared Greggs favourites, with a modern new look and comfortable seating.

Gillian Long, retail operations director for Greggs, said: “Our new shop in Leeds Skelton Services will provide customers with a modern, convenient new place to experience their Greggs favourites.”

Tom Dobson, chief executive at Extra MSA Group, said: “We’re very excited to welcome Greggs to our Leeds Skelton Lake services, making our food and drink offering even more exciting for customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Greggs will be a great addition to other well-known brands and is just one of a series of highly-anticipated openings that we have planned for 2024.

“This most recent opening is a demonstration of our commitment to always going the ‘Extra mile’, offering customers a choice of brands that they love, award-winning restrooms, as well as outdoor facilities, such as dog walking paths and children’s play areas.”

Extra MSA was recognised as the UK’s number one motorway services operator for customer satisfaction in 2023 Transport Focus Motorway Service Users survey.