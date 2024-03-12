Junction 32 Castleford: Plans revealed for 'expansion' of stores including Greggs and Mountain Warehouse
The Castleford outlet is set to upsize its Greggs, Mountain Warehouse and Trespass stores in March.
Junction 32 said the expansion aims to "elevate customer experience" and provide an "enhanced shopping environment" for its visitors.
Sausage roll favourites Greggs will be re-opening on Friday, March 15, with a fresh new look and additional outdoor and indoor seating and will be located opposite Radley. Customers will also be able to purchase their baked goods via Click + Collect in the Greggs app.
Outdoor enthusiasts will be happy to hear that Mountain Warehouse is doubling its store size and moving to a new location next to Adidas on Saturday, March 16.
Less than a week later, on Saturday, March 22, outdoor clothing brand Trespass will "increase their footprint" at Junction 32, as it opens a fresh and revamped store with new fixtures, lighting and signage.
Darren Winter, Centre Director at Junction 32, said: "We're thrilled to announce the expansion of Greggs, Mountain Warehouse, and Trespass at Junction 32.
"This move not only reflects our commitment to providing exceptional shopping experiences but also demonstrates our dedication to meeting the evolving needs of our valued customers."