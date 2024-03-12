Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Castleford outlet is set to upsize its Greggs, Mountain Warehouse and Trespass stores in March.

Junction 32 said the expansion aims to "elevate customer experience" and provide an "enhanced shopping environment" for its visitors.

Three retailers are set to upsize their stores at the Junction 32 outlet in Castleford this month. Picture: Simon Dewhurst

Sausage roll favourites Greggs will be re-opening on Friday, March 15, with a fresh new look and additional outdoor and indoor seating and will be located opposite Radley. Customers will also be able to purchase their baked goods via Click + Collect in the Greggs app.

Outdoor enthusiasts will be happy to hear that Mountain Warehouse is doubling its store size and moving to a new location next to Adidas on Saturday, March 16.

Less than a week later, on Saturday, March 22, outdoor clothing brand Trespass will "increase their footprint" at Junction 32, as it opens a fresh and revamped store with new fixtures, lighting and signage.

Darren Winter, Centre Director at Junction 32, said: "We're thrilled to announce the expansion of Greggs, Mountain Warehouse, and Trespass at Junction 32.