Junction 32 Castleford: Plans revealed for 'expansion' of stores including Greggs and Mountain Warehouse

Junction 32 has revealed plans for three of their retail giants to expand their stores at the popular West Yorkshire outlet this month.
Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 12th Mar 2024, 11:30 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Castleford outlet is set to upsize its Greggs, Mountain Warehouse and Trespass stores in March.

Junction 32 said the expansion aims to "elevate customer experience" and provide an "enhanced shopping environment" for its visitors.

Three retailers are set to upsize their stores at the Junction 32 outlet in Castleford this month. Picture: Simon DewhurstThree retailers are set to upsize their stores at the Junction 32 outlet in Castleford this month. Picture: Simon Dewhurst
Three retailers are set to upsize their stores at the Junction 32 outlet in Castleford this month. Picture: Simon Dewhurst
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sausage roll favourites Greggs will be re-opening on Friday, March 15, with a fresh new look and additional outdoor and indoor seating and will be located opposite Radley. Customers will also be able to purchase their baked goods via Click + Collect in the Greggs app.

Sign up for our free newsletters now

Outdoor enthusiasts will be happy to hear that Mountain Warehouse is doubling its store size and moving to a new location next to Adidas on Saturday, March 16.

Less than a week later, on Saturday, March 22, outdoor clothing brand Trespass will "increase their footprint" at Junction 32, as it opens a fresh and revamped store with new fixtures, lighting and signage.

Darren Winter, Centre Director at Junction 32, said: "We're thrilled to announce the expansion of Greggs, Mountain Warehouse, and Trespass at Junction 32.

"This move not only reflects our commitment to providing exceptional shopping experiences but also demonstrates our dedication to meeting the evolving needs of our valued customers."

Related topics:CastlefordJunction 32Greggs