Queues of people on the Headrow waiting to get a sample of the Japanese-style souffle pancakes at Fluffy Fluffy have become a common site, so it was no surprise to see a large crowd of people there on Pancake Day today (Tuesday).

Fluffy Fluffy will officially opened its doors at the Light on the Headrow in November and it has been a revelation to the people of Leeds since.

The light and fluffy pancakes are made fresh to order in the open kitchen and can be served with a number of toppings, including Nutella, Tiramisu, Biscoff, Creme Brulee blueberries, and cheese.

Have you remembered to get your pancake ingredients in for tonight?

1 . Pancake Day A queue of people keen to get their pancake fix on Shrove Tuesday headed to Fluffy Fluffy. Photo: Simon Hulme Photo Sales

2 . Hungry for pancakes Queues of people outside Fluffy Fluffy on the Headrow in Leeds. Photo: Simon Hulme Photo Sales

3 . Popular spot Queues outside of Fluffy Fluffy have been a regular site Photo: Simon Hulme Photo Sales

4 . Fluffy Fluffy Staff members were busy serving up pancakes on Shrove Tuesday Photo: Simon Hulme Photo Sales

5 . Pancake day at Fluffy Fluffy Pancakes the Headrow, Leeds. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 13th February 2024 The restaurant serves Japanese-style souffle pancakes Photo: Simon Hulme Photo Sales

6 . Shrove Tuesday Shrove Tuesday is a traditional date in the Christian calendar that marks the end of pre-Lent. Photo: Simon Hulme Photo Sales