Queues of people on the Headrow waiting to get a sample of the Japanese-style souffle pancakes at Fluffy Fluffy have become a common site, so it was no surprise to see a large crowd of people there on Pancake Day today (Tuesday).
Fluffy Fluffy will officially opened its doors at the Light on the Headrow in November and it has been a revelation to the people of Leeds since.
The light and fluffy pancakes are made fresh to order in the open kitchen and can be served with a number of toppings, including Nutella, Tiramisu, Biscoff, Creme Brulee blueberries, and cheese.
Have you remembered to get your pancake ingredients in for tonight?
The restaurant serves Japanese-style souffle pancakes Photo: Simon Hulme
Shrove Tuesday is a traditional date in the Christian calendar that marks the end of pre-Lent. Photo: Simon Hulme