Leeds news you can trust since 1890
11 pictures of people waiting to get their Pancake Day fix at popular new Leeds restaurant Fluffy Fluffy

Scores of pancake hungry people were willing to wait in the cold to get their fix from one of the most popular new restaurants in Leeds.

By Charles Gray
Published 13th Feb 2024, 15:32 GMT
Updated 13th Feb 2024, 15:33 GMT

Queues of people on the Headrow waiting to get a sample of the Japanese-style souffle pancakes at Fluffy Fluffy have become a common site, so it was no surprise to see a large crowd of people there on Pancake Day today (Tuesday).

Fluffy Fluffy will officially opened its doors at the Light on the Headrow in November and it has been a revelation to the people of Leeds since.

The light and fluffy pancakes are made fresh to order in the open kitchen and can be served with a number of toppings, including Nutella, Tiramisu, Biscoff, Creme Brulee blueberries, and cheese.

A queue of people keen to get their pancake fix on Shrove Tuesday headed to Fluffy Fluffy.

1. Pancake Day

A queue of people keen to get their pancake fix on Shrove Tuesday headed to Fluffy Fluffy. Photo: Simon Hulme

Queues of people outside Fluffy Fluffy on the Headrow in Leeds.

2. Hungry for pancakes

Queues of people outside Fluffy Fluffy on the Headrow in Leeds. Photo: Simon Hulme

Queues outside of Fluffy Fluffy have been a regular site

3. Popular spot

Queues outside of Fluffy Fluffy have been a regular site Photo: Simon Hulme

Staff members were busy serving up pancakes on Shrove Tuesday

4. Fluffy Fluffy

Staff members were busy serving up pancakes on Shrove Tuesday Photo: Simon Hulme

The restaurant serves Japanese-style souffle pancakes

5. Pancake day at Fluffy Fluffy Pancakes the Headrow, Leeds. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 13th February 2024

The restaurant serves Japanese-style souffle pancakes Photo: Simon Hulme

Shrove Tuesday is a traditional date in the Christian calendar that marks the end of pre-Lent.

6. Shrove Tuesday

Shrove Tuesday is a traditional date in the Christian calendar that marks the end of pre-Lent. Photo: Simon Hulme

