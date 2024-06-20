Great British Pub Awards 2024: Four Leeds pubs shortlisted in prestigious awards
Judges said they received “an incredible number of entries” - but have whittled them down to the very best across the country.
There are competitors in Leeds in four different categories this year, with the winners set to be announced at a glitzy ceremony in September.
First up is The Thornhill in Calverley, one of the oldest pubs in the city. It has been shortlisted in the ‘Best Pub for Families’ category.
The family-oriented watering hole was built more than 400 years ago and originally used as a coach house. It joins five other pubs that have been shortlisted in the category.
Next up is the Myrtle Tavern, which has been shortlisted in the ‘Best Pub Garden’ category. It is a country pub in the heart of Meanwood, with lots of outdoor space including a heated secret garden terrace, a beer garden and a children’s play area.
In the ‘Best Pub to Watch Sport’ category, the Pinnacle Beer and Gin Hall has been shortlisted. Located in Leeds city centre, our reviewer enjoyed the lively pool bar with craft beers, an in-house pizza kitchen and a range of cocktails.
Finally, Leeds favourite Whitelock’s Ale House has been shortlisted in the Best Pub for Beer category.
It is the oldest pub in the city, having first been founded in 1715 as The Turk's Head before being taken over by the Whitelock family in the 1880s.
The Great British Pub Awards 2024 will take place on September 17 at Victoria Warehouse in Manchester.
