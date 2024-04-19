Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kim Shires has now clocked up 40 years of service behind the bar at Whitelocks in the city centre.

And the milestone was marked a special event attended by the Lord Mayor of Leeds Al Garthwaite who herself got behind the bar and pulled a pint alongside Kim.

Kim helps the Lord Mayor of Leeds Al Garthwaite pour a pint.

Kim said: “I have loved every minute of working at Whitelock’s and I can’t believe it has been 40 years. I still enjoy coming in and serving customers now as much as I did when I pulled my first pint. The team here is amazing. I am honoured that the Lord Mayor has attended this event for me, I am looking forward to being behind the bar for many more years to come.

The event was organised by Kim’s friends and Whitelock’s regulars Chris Toft & Neil Watson together with the Whitelock’s team.

Kim and the Lord Mayor of Leeds with the Whitelock's team.

She was presented with a special certificate by the Lord Mayor in recognition of her incredible achievement.

Whitelock’s owner Ed Mason said: "Kim is an absolute Whitelock’s legend, and such a role model for the staff who work here. Kim is brilliant at what she does ,with a winning smile - and a gang of loyal regulars who come in just to see her. Kim had worked at Whitelock’s for 28 years already when we took over back in 2012 - and to see her celebrate 40 years in hospitality is humbling. I hope that when I celebrate 40 years in hospitality I will still be as passionate, youthful and energetic as Kim is!"

