Hidden above eye level in Leeds city centre is a lively pool bar with craft beers, an in-house pizza kitchen and a range of cocktails.

While this wasn’t my first time visiting Pinnacle Beer & Gin Hall, positioned just around the corner from the large boots on Albion Street, this was the first time I had ever seen the place truly buzzing with customers.

Inside the bar, the dark walls, warm lighting and exposed brick give off the vibe of a cool Brooklyn loft, while large television screens broadcast sports throughout the venue. Instead of the American skyline, large floor to ceiling windows provide a wide view of Leeds city centre.

The pool bar serves craft beers for as little as £4 on Wednesdays. Picture by National World

Although cosy, the primary reason I chose this bar was for the rows of pool tables, both American and British, that patrons can rent at the bar for as little as £6 a person.

Suiting the New York look, the bar serves fresh pizza from its inhouse pizza bar, marked with a large neon sign, and a large selection of beers and gins. In fact, the bar’s website claims they serve over a hundred different gins.

The house cocktail menu is also extensive. First, I enjoyed a craft beer, which was on offer as part of the ‘Craft Wednesday’ deals, and my guest tried the raspberry daiquiri. They said it was the perfect balance of sweet and sour.

Next, I tried the French Martini. Although it was a little sweet for my taste and I had to dilute it with an ice cube, I would recommend it for those who enjoy a frothy candy-like treat.

My guest tried a raspberry daquiri. Picture by National World

In addition to their cocktails and other drinks, Pinnacle has a good variety of non-alcoholic beers and mocktails. This is perfect for anyone who wants to join in playing pool without drinking.

Although there was a bit of a line for the bar, service was friendly and careful. The busy atmosphere was surely in part because of the after work crowd coming to enjoy £4 beers that Pinnacle serves on Wednesdays.

Our total bill came to an even £36.00, including a game of pool for two and four drinks. For the quality of cocktails and craft beers we felt this was a great price, although it was helped by the discounts offered on Wednesdays, and one alcohol free beer.

If you want to enjoy a game of pool this is a great place to check out - and keep an eye out for their special deals that change throughout the week.

Factfile

Address: 1 Bond St, Leeds LS1 5BQ

Opening hours: Monday, 3pm-10pm; Tuesday-Thursday, 3pm-11pm; Friday-Saturday; noon-12am, Sunday, noon-10pm.

Website: pinnaclebeerhall.co.uk

