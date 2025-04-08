Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A ‘vibrant’ new Thai restaurant has officially opened in Leeds city centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Giggling Squid, an award-winning restaurant chain founded by husband and wife Pranee and Andy Laurillard in Brighton in 2002, is located in the former Royal Bank of Scotland building on Park Row.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new restaurant boasts bold and vibrant decor. | Giggling Squid

The restaurant is open from noon until 10:30pm, seven days a week, and its interior, designed by Pranee, includes "bold and opulent" floral wallpapers and comfortable banquette seating.

Pranee Laurillard expressed her excitement about the launch, stating: “We are thrilled to bring Giggling Squid to Leeds and share our passion for Thai food with the community.

"Whether you're looking for a quick lunch or a place to host a special occasion, our goal is to create a vibrant space where people can enjoy delicious meals with friends and family in a warm and welcoming environment.”

Giggling Squid will also launch a takeaway menu in the coming weeks.