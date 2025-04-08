Giggling Squid Leeds: 'Vibrant' new Thai restaurant opens in city centre with takeaway menu set to launch
Giggling Squid, an award-winning restaurant chain founded by husband and wife Pranee and Andy Laurillard in Brighton in 2002, is located in the former Royal Bank of Scotland building on Park Row.
The Leeds branch opened its doors on Monday, April 7, and features a menu filled with a diverse range of dishes that highlight Thailand's unique and exotic ingredients, all prepared by skilled Thai chefs.
The restaurant is open from noon until 10:30pm, seven days a week, and its interior, designed by Pranee, includes "bold and opulent" floral wallpapers and comfortable banquette seating.
Pranee Laurillard expressed her excitement about the launch, stating: “We are thrilled to bring Giggling Squid to Leeds and share our passion for Thai food with the community.
"Whether you're looking for a quick lunch or a place to host a special occasion, our goal is to create a vibrant space where people can enjoy delicious meals with friends and family in a warm and welcoming environment.”
Giggling Squid will also launch a takeaway menu in the coming weeks.
