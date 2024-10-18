Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A popular Thai chain is set to open its doors in Leeds.

Award-winning restaurant Giggling Squid will be opening its doors in the former Royal Bank of Scotland building on Park Row in spring 2025.

Taking inspiration from Thai traditions and legends as well as co-founder, Pranee Laurillard’s childhood food memories, Giggling Squid’s menu features vibrant, fresh and flavoursome dishes celebrating the exciting and exotic ingredients found across Thailand, all cooked by expert Thai chefs.

Speaking on the new opening, Pranee said: “Every Giggling Squid has my own personal touch to it and my hope is to create a beautifully designed space that will bring a lot of pleasure to our guests.

Giggling Squid is set to open in Leeds city centre in spring 2025. Photo: Giggling Squid in Portsmouth | Giggling Squid

We can’t wait to be part of the vibrant city and bring our delicious Thai food to the community.”

The lunch menu offers the great value tapas sets (four menu items) priced from £12.95, as well as a quick lunch classic offering from £11.25 including favourites such as pad Thai and green curry, catering for those who want something quick and delicious on a lunch break.

The all-day main menu features guest favourite dishes such as the renowned salt and pepper squid, massaman curry and Thai melting beef.

There is a huge variety for non-meat eaters, with almost half the menu suitable for vegetarians.

A wide drinks menu with delicious and unique cocktails mean Giggling Squid Leeds will be the perfect location for a special occasion or place to meet friends and family for a drink.

Giggling Squid in Park Row will will operate seven days a week from noon to 10:30pm and offer takeaway available a few weeks after opening for click and collect or telephone orders as well as delivery through Deliveroo.