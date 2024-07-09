9 hot new bars and restaurants set to open in Leeds in the second half of 2024 including Giggling Squid and NQ64

Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey
Published 9th Jul 2024, 11:30 BST

The food and drinks scene in Leeds is thriving.

Leeds is home to so many fantastic businesses. Owners often speak of the industry being like a family.

And it’s evident why other businesses have set their eyes on opening sites in our vibrant city.

We have rounded up 9 of the best new businesses set to open in Leeds this year.

On the list, there’s a wildly popular Thai chain set to take over a former bank as well as a Leeds-favourite restaurant which is looking to move to a bigger site this year.

'Naughty' speakeasy Behind Closed Doors is set to open on Call Lane this August, taking over the former Wire nightclub venue.

1. Behind Closed Doors

'Naughty' speakeasy Behind Closed Doors is set to open on Call Lane this August, taking over the former Wire nightclub venue. | Behind Closed Doors Photo: Behind Closed Doors

Thai restaurant Giggling Squid has taken over the former Royal Bank of Scotland building on Park Row, Leeds city centre.

2. Giggling Squid

Thai restaurant Giggling Squid has taken over the former Royal Bank of Scotland building on Park Row, Leeds city centre. | GooglePhoto: Google

Manchester gaming bar NQ64 is set to open its first site in Leeds this August.

3. NQ64

Manchester gaming bar NQ64 is set to open its first site in Leeds this August. | NQ64 Photo: NQ64

The Swine That Dines, in North Street, is set to move to a larger venue nearby later this year. It launched a Crowdfunder to get the project over the line.

4. The Swine That Dines

The Swine That Dines, in North Street, is set to move to a larger venue nearby later this year. It launched a Crowdfunder to get the project over the line. | Tony JohnsonPhoto: Tony Johnson

German Doner Kebab announced it will be launching at the White Rose Shopping Centre earlier this year.

5. German Doner Kebab

German Doner Kebab announced it will be launching at the White Rose Shopping Centre earlier this year. | GDK/NWPhoto: GDK/NW

Turkish steak and burger restaurant Ecti Mehmet Leeds will open on Eastgate this summer.

6. Ecti Mehmet

Turkish steak and burger restaurant Ecti Mehmet Leeds will open on Eastgate this summer. | Etci MehmetPhoto: Etci Mehmet

