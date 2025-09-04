The 13th edition of the popular Leeds International Beer Festival returns to Kirkstall Abbey from tonight.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds International Beer Festival (LIBF) is kicking off tonight (Thursday, September 4), taking over the church, courtyard and cloister at the monastic ruins for a four day celebration.

The festival will feature a wide selection of food and drink from local breweries, to breweries from around the UK and beyond. Here’s everything you need to know...

Leeds International Beer Festival (LIBF) is kicking off tonight (Thursday, September 4). | Steve Riding

What sessions are available at the LIBF?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds International Beer Festival is split into five hour sessions, except for the Thursday which lasts six hours. Last orders are called 30 minutes before the end of each session, and breweries will stop taking orders 15 minutes before the session ends.

Thursday, September 5: 5pm to 11pm; £12

Friday, September 6: noon to 5pm, £15; 6pm to 11pm, £15

Saturday, September 7: noon to 5pm, £15; 6pm to 11pm, £15

Sunday, September 8: noon to 5pm, £9.50

Are tickets still on sale?

Tickets remain on sale for all five sessions. No one under the age of 18 is allowed and only access dogs are permitted.

A full weekend pass, granting access to all six sessions is available at £55. There is no booking fee on tickets.

What food stalls are available?

The Leeds OG Indian Street Food & Craft Beer bar are serving up award-winning Bundobust Brewery beers in their Too Much Spicy Tipi - alongside a menu of your favourite Bundo dishes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friends of Ham are also returning to the festival, alongside Little Bao Boy, Döner Summer and Little Red Food truck.

What types of beers and ciders will be available?

Kirkstall Brewery will once again bring their classics to the event, alongside a host of UK favourite including Amity Brew Co, Anthology Brewing, Fyne Ales and Horsforth Brewery.

A host of international brands, including Amundsen, Der Tegernsee and Einsiedler will also be present. A full list can be found here.